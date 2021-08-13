The first time I saw Stephanie Winston Wolkoff was on The View. Meghan McCain was very rude to her with her line of questioning. Asking her how she could call herself a friend and tape a friend and then give it to the press? She replied with “thank you for that question. At that point I was not taping a friend, I was taping someone who threw me under the bus.” Meghan was not kind with her question but instead of attacking back she poised herself in a graceful way. I get annoyed when people say you were wrong for defending yourself instead of pointing out the wrong that was done to you to make you respond. It is a triggering thing for me.
When a husband beats a wife so badly, she’s bleeding and he leaves without seeing if she needs an ambulance and his entire family gets mad when she calls the police. Blaming the victim is easier than addressing the problems.
I recently happened upon an interview on the Ringside Report Web TV Channel with “Bad” Brad Berkwitt and Stephanie Winston Wolkoff and I was mesmerized by their conversation. Mrs. Wolkoff is a woman who started out in humble beginnings. She talked about her brother blowing a horn to a field of cows. That is what I call country living for real, for real. She later worked at Vogue as a fashion director. Long way from fields of cows. She mentioned working with one of my favorite people, Andre Leon Tally. I then thought of how the two of them experienced having friends they thought were real friendships and learned they were disposable friendships. Those friendships you do not find out about until the day you find yourself disposed. It seems like something that happens among the elite. They are ready to drop you at a moment’s notice if you no longer fit their needs.
She said people asked her how she could be so gullible and be friends with someone who really did not care for her? Melania threw her under the bus with the inaugural scandal knowing full well it was something that could land Mrs. Wolkoff in prison. After doing so she remained friends with her. This is someone who is used to treating people badly and those same people shutting up and putting up with it. In my view she was not gullible for being friends with Melania. It is my belief that Mrs. Wolkoff is very empathic and felt the need of Melania needing a friend.
When you allow your values to guide you it is hard to see the vileness of someone because you always search for the good. I used to feel bad for Melania. I would get happy when I would see her pop his hand or do something to contradict Trump in any way. It gave me joy, but I never forgot her comment of “that’s just locker room talk” She hears about her husband admitting to sexual assault and that was okay by her. It made sense to me when I saw photos of her with Trump, and Epstein. In my humble opinion when you have seen someone rob a bank you excuse them from stealing twenty dollars from someone’s purse. She is that woman that turns the other way and protects her husband and shades the victims. Mrs. Wolkoff talks about it in the interview that this is who Melania is. She is a racist right along with Trump. She is a parrot to whatever it is he says. Melania is not the innocent puppy she portrays herself to be. That was confirmation for me.
She was asked how was it as a Jewish woman could she stay friends with someone who is racist? How could she continue working for the administration after the “good people on both sides” comment? She replied she wanted to stay in the administration because she truly hoped she could affect change by being close to power, but after a little pushing, she confessed she was ashamed she did nothing. I was stunned. I appreciated that answer so much. People are very quick to deflect and never answer that question. They also pull the I am not a racist which always irritates me. I have been finding out a lot on the subject and I know that we as human beings let things slide. We tend to value a friendship so much; we turn the other cheek. We think somewhere along the way you might make a change in the way this person sees the world. I believed in her response that she has learned from her experience.
I felt her pain and I wanted so badly to take it away. I can’t imagine what such a loss would be like because no matter the outcome it was still a friend that she valued and loved. The person I think is missing out the most is Melania because she lost a loyal friend. Mrs. Wolkoff said she was sensitive and kind. I concur. I felt her trauma throughout the interview. I had tears in my eyes. She never asked to be famous. She jumped at the chance of working for the White House. That decision has left her life turned upside down and it won’t be over anytime soon. She will have no relief until they are behind bars for what they did. My heart goes out to her. I am glad she is there to give her account because Trump loyalists seem to take the blame so he can get away with it. She did not just take it, she stood up and fought and is still fighting. By the end she will not only have a blackbelt in karate but in Trumponomics.Contact the Feature Writers