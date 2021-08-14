Conspiracy theories are a part of American history. JFK being assassinated by the mob or the government. Hitler didn’t commit suicide his own country murdered him and didn’t want to make him a martyr. Bigfoot is alive and well, and aliens exist and have been abducting earthlings forever to study us. Most of these conspiracy theories are harmless conversation starters about things that don’t mean much to our day to day lives. If someone is deep in conspiracy theories that affect their lives it is possible, they find themselves in a hospital talking to someone about what medication needs to be taken.
Now we have QANON. I personally call them a cult but they do not operate in the traditional sense of a cult where there is a headquarters, but a guy on the internet that is supposed to be Q that sends out secret messages for them to the internet. That in and of itself is a signal that someone may need mental help but instead it is spreading like wildfire throughout the “far” right. Michael Flynn, while working at the White House as the National Security Advisor, tweeted “U decide-NYPD Blows Whistle on Hillary emails: Money Laundering Sex Crimes w children, etc.… must read” and he shares a link to QANON. He made them legitimate as an official who works under the President of the United States.
Since then, a guy shot up a pizzeria because he believed that they were harboring child sex slaves and was armed to help rescue them, Anthony Comello shot his uncle Francesco Cali of the Gambino family because he was a member of the deep state and a criminal cabal, and I can’t help but add QANON was present when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in the belief that the election was stolen from Trump and by storming the Capitol, they had the power to take it back by force.
The newest story is the most disturbing of all in my eyes. Mathew Taylor Coleman drove his two children from California to Mexico and murdered them because he believed that his wife infected them with serpent DNA. This father was convinced of a conspiracy so strongly that he killed a ten-month-old and a two-year-old to save the world from their evil. Although the court documents say the charge is Foreign Murder of U.S. Nationals, I see this as premeditated murder. That drive took over twenty-eight hours for him to come to his senses. He had the presence of mind to put the baby in a box because he did not have a car seat and I am not sure how that was not flagged going into Mexico. He made it to the hotel and again had presence of mind to take the kids away from the hotel and murder them with a spear gun cutting his hand on the gun because one child did not die right away so he had to twist it and then he went back to the hotel to clean up.
These conspiracies are out of control. QANON is a domestic terrorist platform and their messages have caused people to kill, to kidnap, and all sorts of criminal behavior that I do not see being linked but it needs to be linked and addressed. IMMEDIATELY!! How many more people have to die? They even help spread mask and vaccine misinformation which is causing people to die of a pandemic that we can actually put a stop to. How much is enough? How many more senseless deaths because the freaking Republicans are protecting their image? How long till someone like Margorie Taylor Greene gets a public, direct message from Q saying she is the only one that can stop the evil cabal by taking her gun and going on a shooting spree starting in Congress with Nancy Pelosi and ending in the Senate with Chuck Schumer? Are we prepared for this scenario? Are we really just waiting to see if it will happen?
The alarm has been going off for some time now and it looks like no one is moved to action. I need action. How many more people have to die? This is not about politics. Murdering babies have nothing to do with politics. If we are keeping a political track these murders have been coming from the Republicans and I am wondering how long before we label the Republicans domestic terrorist.