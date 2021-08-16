SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Michael Corleone a happy 52nd birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Michael Corleone a happy 52nd birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@cev1972 is in the RSR spotlight for her contributions daily to our readers!
https://t.co/BjCDnqiVZJ
@babyyoda_me Exactly! I would have dropped him where he stood…
@BadBradRSR How could they just sit & watch? Could you imagine something like this happening to your Mom/Aunt/anyone you love?! 😡 I don’t know her & I just want to protect HER! 😢
I kept waiting for someone to stand up to him?! Sad, disappointing & embarrassing that nobody helped.
A must watch 🚨@BadBradRSR https://t.co/FuPGMqANjz
@SJGS_2021 @GoodTrouble1150 @Malcolmdonaghy @lisasmith1150 @ljlevine1 @Gemini21BLM @dejafuuled @1988Vor @AgapeLove28 @LiberalWarrior_ @Real_Chatty_Cat @ParforeTom @Ireland0828 @Truthsp73957317 @Julius_Kim Thanks SJGS! All real resisters need to watch my show from yesterday…
https://t.co/atK3m4bj51