There was a time where boxing had been considered the pinnacle of combat sports and the only big name in fighting immortalizing some of the biggest names in the sport as legends in the fight game, and whilst there have been moments where it did appear boxing would make a huge comeback, it's undeniable that the sport has been in decline for the past few decades. The biggest draws still do pull huge figures, and whilst boxing may not yet be dead, something may certainly need to be done to bring it back to its former glory – but is another golden era possible?
Part of the current problem is within the huge amount of competition in the fight game today, from multiple MMA organizations like the UFC, ONE, and Bellator, amongst the many other fighting opportunities that have started to gain traction too with the likes of BKFC – boxing is no longer the only big fighting promotion in town, and with big events only coming every once in a while, it’s much harder for big boxing fights to stand out amongst the many other big events that are going on, along with the other exciting changes that these other fighting promotions put on offer too.
Big money fights have become another big problem in boxing too, and whilst something that is starting to impact other promotions, it has certainly become more tiresome for the boxing world – champions that may be less willing to give up and comers a shot at the belt without ‘proving’ themselves, fighters that have to go through the ringer of has-beens and older fighters to build up their name and reputation, and those simply holding out for the bigger payday and remaining inactive for years until they’re given it – it has led to many divisions becoming very stale and frustration that more fights aren’t put into rotation.
There is some hope, the interest seen recently by celebrities and YouTube personalities has put a small breath of life back into boxing with huge PPV numbers and plenty of news around the events coming, but this is certainly a far cry from high level professional boxing and in many instances nothing short of publicity, and in the long run could even harm boxing more than it has helped – time will only tell, and there certainly is potential for another golden era of boxing to grow from this thriving interest being seen recently, but if things don’t change and the wrong decisions are made, the current state of boxing could remain as it is, and a sport that gave life to plenty of the biggest fighting options may soon fall behind the bigger alternatives.