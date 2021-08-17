When I am One With God
I am one with Gods and Goddesses
Of The Universes of Land, Air, Sea, Fire, Spirit
What a way
To wake up,
Thinking.
Oh, The Mysteries.
I am You. We Are One.
No One’s Gone
We see them all.
Come and play in my Aura, Señores y Señoras
Yes, you walked into that one.
Since I’ve got your attention
Well, I wanna mention
That you’e been in my realm.
More than twice.
When I am God I can see no wrong.
When I am God I see ecstasy
Feel brilliant Dreams
As though they’ve occurred
So many times before.
When I am God
I want for nothing
When I am God
I breathe with the world.
When I am God
I’m one with the sunrise
When I am God
I’m grateful for it all.
When I am God
I can breathe underwater
Commune with fish
Kiss waves
Commune with rocks,
Or MAGA’S
They’re part of me, too
When I am God
I see their innocence
Feel their fear
Wonder who’s right
Wonder who’s wrong.
When I AM GOD,
I AM.
We ALL are.
Can’t we all just get along?
Just once?