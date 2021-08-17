Over the last decade or so, we have had many incidents face the national spotlight when it comes to police brutality, and specifically identifying a notion of systemic racism within our police forces. This is another polarizing topic for our country, and it has only gotten worse as the years go by. There was never a doubt in my mind that there are dirty cops out there. Cops that are on the take, or frankly just abuse their power. Nationally we see the spotlight when the result of harm comes to someone who is not Caucasian. After hundreds of years of oppression and inequality, I get it. We have seen the left take a stance that ultimately condemns the police with an identity of evil. The right silos the police as heroes with divine authoritarianism of holding the law and order within the communities across America. I do not feel like there is an acceptable grey area socially, and that is unfortunate.
While Cheeto Man always downplayed the occurrences of police brutality, ignoring a possibility of systemic racism, I side with one very specific part of his viewpoint being there is no doubt there are some bad apples on the force. Police reform has to happen for the protection of the public, whether it is new training, pre-employment evals et all, the police have to leave no doubt that there is zero influence of racism involved with their actions. Even the good apples can find themselves in a bad situation and the magnification by the media based on appearances is unfortunate and frankly, dangerous.
This past week, we saw a situation in Chicago that needs to be recognized in efforts to balance out the scales of reality in this world. Officer Ella French and her partner pulled a car over for expired plates on a Saturday night in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago. Anyone who knows the history of Chicago knows this is a rough neighborhood, one that needs brave souls to protect it. During this routine traffic stop, bullets sprayed towards the officers, ultimately taking French’s life and her partner still labeled as in critical condition. French, who signed up to serve and protect, was just back from maternity leave, being survived by a 2-month-old.
The media addresses tragedies like this, they do not go untold. The magnitude that they take these events is miniscule compared to the ongoing speculation around scenarios in fatal police involved acts with suspects. Social media shows me more of a red versus blue picture than anything with opinions flying around that (paraphrase) police deserve what they get. Tit for tat, et all from the left and the normal “told ya so,” mentality from the right. We do not see protests, riots or looting actions in favor of the police being heard to stop the unnecessary deaths of officers. We see a small blue line community that brings themselves together like family to get through a tragedy. I have seen it firsthand. While it is like something you would see out of a movie, it is the type of experience no one should have to go through.
On September 18th, 2002, our family got that gut dropping call. Our uncle, an accommodated patrolman for CPD, was killed in the line of duty. Similar to Officer French, Ben left behind my aunt, and three cousins between the ages of 9 years old and 5 months. Over the years, I have seen how that family treats each other. The funeral was surreal with how many brothers and sisters of the CPD and neighboring police agencies showed up. The respect of the highest-ranking city officials in attendance and active throughout the ceremonies were like nothing you could imagine. CPD and the FOP have not ben replacements for a father, but they have taken care of all four of his survivors like they were immediate family.
In many ways with Ben, along with Officer French or the many before them, there isn’t enough outrage. There isn’t enough recognition, and even that positive recognition that comes is usually too late. The stigma out there that police stereotypically are bad just eats at me. It eats at good officers who do not have a racist bone in their body. Furthermore, the stigma is creating a dangerous situation for those who protect us. One split second of hesitation because their value to go home at the end of their tour could lead to their end of watch.
Don’t mishear my point. Cops suspected of wrongdoing, cops caught breaking their oath, er go the law, need to be punished. They need to be made example of. But like our own rights here in America, they need to be presumed innocent. But let’s have as much care and outrage for a hero that has fallen as we do when we perceive wrongdoing from a cop. Accountability to officers, typically generated by IA, cannot be an excuse to relive accountability to those suspected of doing wrong outside of the uniform. A criminal is a criminal and punishment should fit the crime.
I am against police brutality. I am against police abusing their power. I am against the wrongful injury or fatality of anyone. I believe we can reform police positively so that they mirror the image we should have of those protecting us. We all have rights, we all want our rights protected and not violated, but as a country we need to see the fight for good versus evil. We need to see it shouldn't be police versus any race. I have children. I want safe streets free of drugs and violence. I rely on those who carry a badge and a gun (of which hopefully they never have to use) to maintain that expectation. The good ones will do it the right way. The bad ones, we will agree to make an example out of. But the loss of life in these events on either side of the law need to stop.