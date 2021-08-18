Five days after winning her Silver Medal for javelin throwing in Tokyo’s 2021 Summer Olympic Games, Athlete, Maria Andrejczyk, placed her newly won Silver Medal up for auction on eBay to assist infant, Miłoszek Małysa’s mother, in raising enough funds to send him to Stanford University in California, for a life saving surgery.
Miss Andrejczyk did not know the baby personally. There is no relation. She read about the mother’s fundraising efforts on Facebook and reached out to her. Together, they continued raising funds. The mom was half way there; however, the medal auction’s value was more than enough to tip the scales in Miloszek’s favor, for the total $385k required.
The auction was seen by the Zabca Company who not only exceeded the bid price, they also refused to accept the medal they’d just won in the auction, fair and square.
Miss Andrejcyk is no stranger to life or death situations. In 2018, an x-ray revealed she had osteosarcoma, a vicious form of cancer. It develops within the cells that create bones. She had surgery to remove the cancer and so far, so good. She restarted training soon afterwards and only missed winning the gold this year, by a few centimeters.
In her own words, Miss Andrejczyk said: “The true value of a medal always remains in the heart,” per the London Times. “A medal is only an object, but it can be of great value to others. This silver can save lives, instead of collecting dust in a closet. That is why I decided to auction it to help sick children.”
Miss Andrejczyk and Zabca are both definite heroes in my book! The world needs more good will, such as this.
Together, we CAN make a positive difference,
Brightest blessings,
