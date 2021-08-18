Over the last few years I’ve found myself getting exhausted from what has become the modern day Republican Party. I am not speaking about regular Republicans, but those who are elected officials in charge of them. More specifically, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) have been two of the more prominent Republicans that every time I hear speak have me thinking, “what in the personality disorder void of any self-awareness narcissistic stunted growth nonsense are they going on about now?”
Both lack any comprehension skills when it comes to facts, science, or the Bible. While one misleads his entire state about the coronavirus, the other is having to kiss the ring of his king and apologizing for backing a different Republican candidate in Ohio from his lord and savior. Both seem to also be prophets that keep believing (at least publicly) that election fraud will be discovered and show Trump won the election in 2020, even though literally zero evidence exists to prove this. At this point I’m confused no one has nicknamed either of them Nostradumbass.
Nobody should ever take medical advice from Rand Paul considering he isn’t even a real doctor. Unless you believe that self-certifying yourself after creating your own certification board because you couldn’t pass the one already established is legit, then please do continue on. But the revelation of Sen. Paul being a self-licensed ophthalmologist answers the question of why he is unable to see farther than the brim of his tinfoil MAGA hat.
As for MoRon DeathSantis whose state is one that’s leading his constituents six feet down in the ground, he recently announced his plan to ensure educators and students get Covid. While the wannabe tyrant tries to threaten school boards and teachers by withholding their pay if they require masks — a move that is illegal since it’s tax payers money NOT his — we should be afraid of what this means if he becomes the GOP front runner for president in 2024. If he’s willing to withhold funding to schools, what would he do if elected to blue states that he sees as defiant to his agenda.
If I’m going to be quite frank, neither of these men are acting like real conservatives though. A foundation to the framework of the Republican Party is giving local and state governments the authority to decide what is best for the people who reside there; a concept that their actions have shown over and over again to be counterintuitive.
Before the public is forced to continue listening to these GQP members as to why covid-19 is just like the flu, we should be asking ourselves why they are so against implementing protections to prevent it. After all, chances are they are vaccinated and if they fall ill they’ll be covered by paid time off and top of the line health insurance funded by our own tax dollars.
It’s really interesting to watch Sen. Paul, Gov. DeSantis, and the rest of the Trump train rail against universal health care and minimum wage as a socialistic agenda that will destroy ‘Murica while that’s exactly how they get their six figure salaries and own health insurance.
Yet these same people who whine about vaccines and masks being mandatory by private and public organizations. About two hours later we see the same individuals then turn around on nighttime news networks blame immigrants and the “radical Left” for increasing crime rates across the country. The whole “personal responsibility” argument only applies when it benefits themselves.
The only thing pro-life about them is how to keep their stock portfolios alive and thriving. Why else would Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urge Floridians to use Regeneron — a significantly more expensive antibody compared to a free vaccine — which was given to Donald Trump? Sen. Paul’s wife purchased shares in Gilead, one of the leading companies in developing treatment for the coronavirus, which also happened to be the first stock she bought in over 10 years and just so happened to do so only one day after the first clinical trial for Remdesivir began. Of course, it wasn’t because of the Paul’s understanding of the stock market but perhaps due to the briefing the senator received a month earlier on the severity of the coronavirus. Oh, he also failed to disclose the March 2020 purchase until this week. Oops. Meanwhile, their constituents are gasping for air while trying to FaceTime their families and friends to say their final goodbyes.
The only reason these leaders want their citizens to have personal liberties is plain and simple. All they want is to keep profiting off their voters falling ill and dying. It may not be the best re-election plan, but if they destroy everything in their way they’ll have successfully collapsed our health care system, limited voting rights back to white Americans only, and be able to blame the Biden administration for their failures while their supporters continue waiting for their dear leader’s reinstatement.
The only thing these men have been successful at is exhausting health care professionals, making the public sick or just straight up killing them, and making millions off their stocks. It’s time to vote for real leaders America and to stop electing egotistical maniacs who spend their days crying on Tucker Carlson about how mean Democrats are to them on Twitter. We can and must do better if we want to save our country.Contact the Feature Writers