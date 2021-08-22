Country music’s Thomas T. Hall, who became known to fans as “The Storyteller”, died August 20, 2021 in Franklin, Tennessee. The cause of death has not been disclosed. He was 85.
Hall got his start as a songwriter in the early 1960s, when he moved to Nashville. Hall penned songs for country artists including Johnny Cash, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Waylon Jennings and Alan Jackson. One of his earliest successes was for writing “Harper Valley PTA”, recorded in 1968.
Hall’s discography includes 35 studio albums, 9 compilation albums, and 50 singles, including his biggest hits “I Love”, “The Year That Clayton Delaney Died”, “A Week in Country Jail”, “I Washed My Face in The Morning Dew”, “Homecoming”, and “Shoeshine Man”.
Hall’s awards and accolades include the Grammy Award for Best Album Notes in 1973, the Bluegrass Song Writer of the Year award, which he was presented with 12 times between 2002 and 2015, and is included in Rolling Stones list of 100 Greatest Songwriters.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Tom T. Hall's family during their time of grief.