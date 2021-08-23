By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein
Oy vay are you going to hear about it today! I know RSR readers I have been off for several months. Yes, Bradley, I know you want me to write about boxing! Hold onto your bagels over there in that great state of Indiana boychick! And if you think it’s great, Packy has some property in the Everglades I can sell you cheap! Ole Packy will be addressing you a little later in my column. Let’s get to some boxing…
Covid-19 & Variants… I have been around more than probably everyone reading this on earth! I have seen things none of you have! With that said, get vaccinated because it is the right thing to do!
Bradley Gets Inducted Into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame… First off, I know this boychick since he was in his mama’s belly and Al was 39 years of age living in New York at the time. I have watched the kid grow into the man his father was through his strength, acts of kindness and chutzpah! He did a career in the Navy and gave so much for this country of ours in areas he still cannot talk about. He went on to career working for the government in the contracting world and then, while he did all that, he had one in the boxing world too!
Many of the fighters I know adore the kid. So, to see him being inducted into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame this past June with Debbie by his side, was something that truly moved me! His dad started his love for the sport of boxing and though it has not come out yet, I heard his acceptance speech that didn’t have a dry eye for the folks that were there for him that love and adore the kid! Bradley, I know how much it pained you not to have your dad there in the physical, but boychick, he was truly there in the spirit and very, very very proud of you! Congratulations again boychick!
Manny Pacquiao… It’s time to hang up the boxing gloves after a legendary career in the sport for 26 ½ years now! This past weekend he lost a wide UD to WBA Super Welterweight Champion Yordenis Ugas.
My Pal Al… Al, your other son as you called him Frankie who grew up with Bradley and was at the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame ceremony this past June stopped by your grave in Miami last week. I know he told you Bradley, missed and loved you very much! He also told you which Bradley asked him too, that you were the biggest reason for his induction! I cannot add anything other than this… Your kid is carrying on your legacy not just in the boxing world, where you were a huge fan and friend of many fighters, but in the world of social activism! He is making a difference Al as you did many years before! I miss you my pal Al! Sleep well Champ…
Mary L. Trump gets the coveted Chutzpah Award… Bradley has had her on his show, The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show many times. She calls it like she sees it about that putz of an uncle of hers no matter at what personal cost!