About a year ago a friend was talking about A League of Their Own and how they left out one of the best women baseball players, Mamie ‘Peanut’ Johnson, and suggested we write a screenplay about her. I purchased the book A Strong Right Arm: The Story of Mamie Peanut Johnson by Michelle Green. I read all I could about Johnson. Intrigued by her story and surprised I hadn’t heard of her before. But that’s how it goes. African-American contributions and accomplishments conveniently forgotten while movies starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna get made.
At the young age of 17, Mamie Johnson would sign a contract with the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro League. Though her career only lasted three years, Johnson remains a legend in the sport. With 33 wins and 8 losses between 1953-1955, Mamie would solidify her place in baseball history as the only female pitcher to ever play in the Negro Leagues.
The Indianapolis Clowns were second only to the Kansas City Monarchs in popularity. Hank Aaron did a short stint with the clowns before his contract was sold to the Boston Braves. Looking for a replacement, Syd Pollock brought on Toni Stone. After trading her to the Monarchs, Syd offered Mamie Johnson and Connie Morgan contracts worth around $10,000 each. With Mamie on the mound and Connie on second base, the pair of ladies were a force to be reckoned with. And saved the Clowns from dwindling crowds and ticket sales as Major League Baseball began allowing more black players into the league. The duo was very popular.
Born in 1935, Johnson grew up in South Carolina playing baseball with the boys. She preferred the roughness and quickness of the male dominated sport. Her uncle serving as her mentor, coach and fellow player.
Due to racism and segregation, Mamie wasn’t allowed to play on a team with white women. Before contracting with the Clowns, she went to a tryout for the All American Girls Professional Baseball Team (the one portrayed in A League of Their Own), but she along with another black female player, were refused a try out. She was even so bold as to try out for the Police Athletic League team. But in the end, things turned out in Mamie’s favor. On the men’s team, she stood out. And stood tall even though she was a tiny thing. 5’3 and barely a hundred pounds. Hence the nickname, Peanut.
Inspired by Jackie Robinson, Mamie had the chance to play on Hank Aaron’s former team, and was given pitching tips from baseball legend Satchel Paige.
Mamie spent 30 years as a nurse after her baseball career and spent her later years working at the Negro Leagues Memorabilia Shop. She was honored by the Clintons and was their guest at the White House. Mamie even inspired young baseball player Mo’ne Davis, who pitched her team to Little League victory in 2014.
Johnson has a baseball field named for her at Rosedale Recreation Center and is featured in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Refusing to give up, Mamie was able to make her baseball and pitching dreams come true. Serving as inspiration, not just to little black girls, but little girls everywhere that if you are passionate and determined, you can make anything happen. No matter how big, how small, how black. We all have a destiny and Mamie got to see hers realized and get all her flowers before her death in 2017 at the age of 82. Stories like that of Mamie ‘Peanut’ Johnson must not be forgotten. We must carry their memories and their legacies with us and pass them down to future generations.
