If you remember back in April, US Army Sergeant Jonathan Pentland was captured on a video that went viral, confronting a young black man in his neighborhood. Pentland can be seen approaching the young man, who was on the sidewalk, and telling him he was “in the wrong neighborhood”. When the young black man attempted to walk away, Pentland would follow him. Twice the man’s size and age, Pentland’s behavior was bullying and intimidating to say the least.
While the young man wasn’t disrespectful, he did attempt to stand his ground. Even as Pentland smacked his phone out of his hand and was seen giving the young man a hard and unprovoked shove. A few bystanders in the neighborhood took out their phones to record the incident. And two black female neighbors, Shirell Johnson and Vinetta Osborne stepped in when they realized the escalation. Out of fear for the young man’s safety.
Protesters gathered outside Pentland’s home with people shouting for him to “GET OUT!” He and his family were evacuated from their home over fears for their safety as the crowd appeared to be angry and frustrated.
Pentland was later charged with 3rd degree assault and battery. While his wife and daughter have since returned to the Summit neighborhood home, since his arrest Pentland has been sequestered from his family since April 14th. Staying at a hotel on the military base.
Solicitors in the case have asked the presiding judge for a continuance to allow them to prepare their case. They cite lack of discovery evidence and have said they’re simply not ready to move forward and put on their best case. Pentland’s defense attorney has opposed the motion. Saying that it is unfair to his client to continue waiting, and how difficult being separated from his family and his home has been for Pentland.
The judge ordered the case to be scheduled at least a month out but has made it clear that the prosecution should not expect any more time than that. Though not discharged, pending the outcome of the trial, Pentland is still suspended and has not returned to duty.
