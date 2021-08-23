My 11-year-old started middle school this year. There was no online learning option and there is no mask mandate. Masks are “allowed” but not encouraged. What else can we expect from a state that let Mike Pence be governor?
My baby girl and I went to her Middle School Open House a couple of weeks ago. We were the only two people masked. We did our business as quickly as possible and when we returned home, we went through our decon procedures.
My eldest son is immuno-compromised and we’ve been hypervigilant to keep him safe. Unlike the rest of my household, my daughter is unvaccinated. We have four long months before her birthday which will allow her to safely receive the vaccine.
Four months of holding out against peer-pressure. Four months of being the odd kid. Four months of being the only kid in a mask.
We're one week into the school year as of this writing. My giggly girly girl has been wearing her mask and social distancing. I hope it lasts. I don't know if I would have had the strength to do it at her age.