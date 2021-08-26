You may have seen and noted that our great friend, ally, and neighbor to the north, Canada, will require all air, rail and most marine passengers to be vaccinated by the fall.
Unfortunately and Unhappily, we are, in this country, burdened by penis-brained SCHMUCKS who have no understanding of what a right is or what their stupidity in refusing to get shots and mask up is causing, rather, as the MORONS they are, using that specious, nonsensical and totally false CRAP that having to put a mask on is interfering with their NON-EXISTENT right to infect anybody and everybody else, so, and as I have written and verbalized to no few of those nitwits, listen up, you thoughtless, brainless, anal orifices:
YOU DO NOT HAVE THE RIGHT NOT TO WEAR A MASK, anymore than you have a right to drive without a driver’s license or without insurance, to smoke indoors or to let you children smoke in school or to decide when or if you are going to stop at a stop sign or red light or to scream “Fire” in a crowded theater. Nobody is taking away your rights by insisting that you be masked, but, G-D it, YOU, by refusing to do that, are taking away my—and out—right to stay alive.
And, of, and by the way, another penis-brained numbskull of a FAR right wing nitwit of a talk show host, that one in Nashville, AFTER he got Covid, started pleading with people to “mask up.” (Remember, that was the fruitcake, just like the shothead in Palm Beach County, Florida, who had not only mocked those wearing masks and getting shots, but kept screaming that his non-existent rights were being violated. Too late: that piece of human detritus croaked last week, and just a few days before announced that he was sorry for all the terrible things he had said and announced that he wished he had worn a mask and gotten the shots.
(Sounds like the smokers, when they are told about lung cancer who come up with the numbskullian reply of, “I’ll worry about it when it happens to me. Of course, when it happens to those non-believers in science or medicine, just like the anti-Covid shots and masks G-d fools, they go into complete and total panics, which ends, most of the time, with them passing on into either—depending on which denial they have engaged in—smoker’s or anti-vaxxers hell, the only thing being certain is that they sure aren’t going to anything ever resembling a heaven!)
Now folks, don’t get upset with me: all I am doing is responding to a number of comments, and if this submission to Mr. Berkwitt’s website makes you unhappy, then be sure to tell your friends, and when you do, make sure that you and they are masked up.
PS: I only write this because I love you all and I want you, your children, your families and your friends to stay safe. Got a problem with that? Tell it to the families of the FIVE police officers who died in South Florida over the last several weeks. I know you will get lots of sympathy from them.Contact the Feature Writers