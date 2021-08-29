Legendary actor Ed Asner, best known for his portrayal as Lou Grant in THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW (1970-1977) and the spin-off series LOU GRANT (1977-1982), died August 29, 2021 of natural causes in Los Angeles, California. He was 91.
Asner built a phenomenal career that’s spanned 6 decades, leaving an impact on both the TV and film industries with his memorable performances and his incredible body of work. Throughout his long and successful career, Asner made appearances in hundreds of TV series and films that I can’t possibly list them all. Here is a portion of his long list of credits: DECOY (1957-1958), ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS (1955-1963), ROUTE 66 (1960-1964), THE UNTOUCHABLES (1959-1963), THE VIRGINIAN (1962-1971), VOYAGE TO THE BOTTOM OF THE SEA (1964-1968), PLEASE DON’T EAT THE DAISIES (1965-1967), GUNSMOKE (1955-1975), THE FUGITIVE (1963-1967), THE MOD SQUAD (1968-1973), ROOTS (1977), YES, VIRGINIA, THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS (1991), JFK (1991), BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES (1992-1995), CAPTAIN PLANET AND THE PLANETEERS (1990-1996), SPIDERMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES (1994-1998), GYPSY (1993), HEARTS AFIRE (1992-1995), MAD ABOUT YOU (1992-2019), THE BACHELOR (1999), ER (1994-2009), ELF (2003), THE PRACTICE (1997-2004), UP (2009), HAWAII FIVE-O (2010-2020), THE GOOD WIFE (2009-2016), DEAD TO ME (2019-), AMERICAN DAD (2005-), MODERN FAMILY (2009-2020), COBRA KAI (2018-) and GRACE and FRANKIE (2015-2022).
Asner won a total of 7 Primetime Emmy Awards, 5 of which were for his portrayal of Lou Grant. He also won 5 Golden Globe Awards and was the 21st President of the Screen Actors Guild from November 3, 1981-June 20, 1985.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Ed Asner's family during their time of grief.