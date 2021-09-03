By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
UK – biggest and most notable
Last Saturday the 28th of August in Birmingham, the full Queensberry card included the lightning fast return of light heavyweight Anthony Yarde. It took him less than a round to dispatch Alex Theran. To be fair we all thought that Yarde was going to steamroll over any opponent as he has one single minded vision ahead of him – the rematch with Lyndon Arthur. That can now be scheduled. The biggest change for Yarde was to bring in extra help in his corner and despite the fact that there was little opportunity to show just how those changes will manifest themselves what was needed has been done.
Under the radar
On the same bill in Birmingham, there was controversy as the grudge match between Akeem Ennis-Brown and Sam Maxwell for the British and Commonwealth titles did not set any heather alight. It seemed like Maxwell was struggling to catch the highly elusive Ennis-Brown and he was behind on most ringside cards going into the championship rounds. By the end of the contest, he was behind on most of the ringside cards. At the end of the contest his hand was raised as astonishment accompanied the decision. There is talk of a rematch which for most of us would be great because purists loved the fight. For the rest in the audience watching, they are less enthusiastic at seeing it all unfold once more.
International – most intriguing
in the wee small house of Sunday morning in the UK, on the undercard of a circus ring, the WBC, WBO, IBF female featherweight title fight in Ohio between Amanda Serrano and Yamileth Mercado ended with Serrano dominating and winning on points. Next for Serrano is to completely unify and then? Katie Taylor…
Fast Forward – the week to come
UK – biggest and most notable
On Saturday the 4th of September in Headingly, Leeds, the top of the bill is the featherweight rematch between Mauricio Lara and Josh Warrington. In the ring there shall be no titles, just pride on the line… Lara beat Warrington last time round in a massive shock for British boxing. Warrington wanted nothing more than revenge and on Saturday he gets the chance. Around him he has seen Leigh Wood beat Can Xu in a fight that Warrington had been setting up for one belt and his nemesis, Kid Galahad take his old IBF belt in a fight against James Dickens. In short, everyone was winning apart from him. He now has his chance. a loss is unthinkable, but a loss is very possible. Lara was no punchbag and is coming to Warrington’s back yard to show him how much of a serious fighter he is. This has fireworks all over it…
Under the radar
On the same bill there is the IBO lightweight title fight between Jovanni Straffon and Maxi Hughes. Hughes has taken his chance with both hands as it was another shock win of lockdown that saw him catapulted into contention at world level. He beat Jono Carroll when Carroll was looking for a decent keep busy fight but got more than he bargained for. Since then, Hughes has been to Dubai for another win and the WBC international title, a British title win and has emerged as quite the serious contender. The IBO belt may be a less than serious piece of silverware, but it is a belt and Hughes shall be looking to use it for the next rung on the ladder to come closer to bigger fights and major honors
International – most intriguing
On the 3rd of September, and with very little by way of action in the States that is newsworthy, it gives us a chance to look farther afield and into the more exotic. And so, to Africa where the ABU super welterweight title fight is between Hassan Mwakinyo and Julius Indongo in Dar-Es-Salaam. The Blue Machine, Indongo has fought Ricky Burns, Terence Crawford and Regis Prograis in a series of three very tough fights in 2017/18. He won three out of the four super lightweight belts against Burns, lost them to Crawford and then had that tough fight with Prograis. This should show us what he has left to offer. Mwakinyo has a less impressive CV though he did come to the UK and beat Sam Eggington in 2018.
International headline in the UK
Two nights beforehand, in Tokyo, on the 1st of September, we have the super flyweight WBO title fight between Kazuto Ioka and Francisco Rodriguez Jr. As always, the wee guys get the least attention so you may struggle to find any mention of this anywhere. With two other champions, one current and one former, in Juan Francisco Estrada (WBA Super, WBC Franchise) and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez going toe to toe in October, this should be the first step to unification if Ioka, ranked umber 3 by Ring magazine, can get past his number 2 WBO ranked challenger. Of course, the IBF flyweight champion is in the ring next weekend…
Future history – and the week to follow…
UK – biggest and most notable
Saturday 11th September
In the Copper Box arena in London, IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards defends his title against Jayson Mama.
Under the radar
Friday 10th September
We have the comeback kid, Sam Eggington back in action for the WBC international silver title against Bilel Jkitou.
International – most intriguing
Friday 10th September
The WBC super featherweight title between Oscar Valdez and Robson Conceicao shares the headlines with the WBO flyweight title fight between Junto Nakatani and Angel Acosta.
International headline in the UK
Saturday 11th September
A super welterweight we are well aware of, Kerman Lejarraga has the EBU title on his mind as he faces Dylan Charrat.
Mentioned in dispatches…
Saturday 11th September
In Los Angeles for the WBC international silver title at super featherweight we have Andy Vences against Jono Carrol, in Barcelona the EBU female super bantamweight crown will be decided between Mary Romero and Amy Timlin and in Coventry cruiserweight Isaac Chamberlain returns whilst in the Copper Box, light heavyweight Callum Johnson returns for the WBO Global belt against Marko Nikolic.