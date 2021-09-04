SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer & FBHOF Class of 2017 inductee David Lewter a happy 48th birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer & FBHOF Class of 2017 inductee David Lewter a happy 48th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@KimStephensTX He is sell out of his race as is @RealCandaceO
5-0 now with #NimmoGnome in place. Made need concrete foundation for front yard. Just sayin’ @Mets
@RobSechan @Scaramucci @NewEdgeWealth @Filling_blanks @HalftimeReport I love seeing stuff like this that moves humanity forward...
Get out there folks. If you are one of those that have it ….. help those that don’t!! @NewEdgeWealth is proud to support @Filling_blanks Calling all @HalftimeReport watchers to get after it and check out this organization. https://t.co/S3t3N8YCJS
𝐀 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐊 𝐘𝐎𝐔 to @NewEdgeWealth, who donated 2000 backpacks! Because of their generosity, we can officially cross backpacks of our 2021 Holiday Backpack Wish List; thank you! #hungerheroes #communitypartners #fillingintheblanksct #holidaybackpackdrive @RobSechan