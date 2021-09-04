Longtime TODAY weatherman Willard Scott passed away September 4, 2021 of natural causes at the age of 87. The TODAY show’s Al Roker and Katie Couric posted tributes on social media remembering their friend and former colleague.
During the 1960s Scott worked in radio with jobs as host of children’s television programs. He worked for station WRC-TV playing characters such as Commander Retro and Bozo the Clown. In the 1970s he became a weatherman for WRC-TV. Scott was also the original Ronald McDonald.
In 1980 Scott was hired as the weatherman on NBC’s long-running morning show TODAY, a position he held from 1980-1996. Scott went into semi-retirement, but still appeared on the show, where he continued his tradition of wishing “happy birthday” to centenarians. He announced his full retirement from television on December 11, 2015. The plaza outside Rockefeller Center was renamed Willard Scott Way in his honor.
Scott’s additional TV credits include THE NEW HOLLYWOOD SQUARES (1987), MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE (1924-), BOZO the CLOWN (1959-1962), and VALERIE (1987-1989).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Willard Scott’s family during their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers