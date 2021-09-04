Pre-pandemic, reported cases of abuse and neglect were already on the rise in Texas. A state that for over a decade has been number one in the nation with just over 7100 confirmed victims annually. Many believe that number may actually be higher because of the pandemic. Around 20% of cases are reported by those a student comes into contact with at school. Including teachers, nurses, counselors and staff. With a majority of schools closed for most of 2020, those children were isolated from those in a position to help them. But one thing is accurate, and that is in 2020, 251 of those cases resulted in the death of the child. 80% of those deaths were of children under the age of 3.
For the past 15 years the steady stream of assaults on female reproductive rights in Texas has been both constant and unrelenting. Legislation aimed at restricting abortions coupled with the slashing of the publicly funded family planning budget by 75%, has resulted in the closure of over 60 family planning providers due to funding deficits.
Family planning clinics provide a range of services to low income, rural and other women who lack access. From cancer and HPV screenings, annual exams, pap smears to birth control and counseling. Preventing unwanted pregnancies and providing mental health care to those at risk for depression. Both during and after a pregnancy. Even a planned one.
Young mothers are most at risk for post-partum depression, which can lead to stagnant development in both the mother and the child. As well as adversely affecting mother and child’s physical and mental health. Young women are more likely to turn their pain inward, and that depression leads to neglect. Being betrayed by those who are supposed to love and protect them, then again by a system that punishes them for the betrayal. Leaving them feeling isolated and alone. While there are organizations like Healthy Outcomes Through Prevention & Early Support (HOPES), which connects at risk mothers with community resources, and Texas Home Visiting Program which provides free advice and support to soon to be parents and parents with children under 5 yrs old, it doesn’t near cover the type of support needed to guarantee a home free of abuse and neglect for the children who reside in it. And that Texas is 49th out of 50 states in mental health spending, the chance that a mother will get the help she needs is close to zero.
Unsurprisingly, but not less unnerving, Black and Hispanic children are at higher risk when it comes to fatalities from abuse. Defined as ‘mistreatment that results in harm or injury. While neglect accounts for 80% of abuse cases, we all know that child does not need to have bruises or be physically beaten to classify as abused. Or for the abuse to be fatal.
A child born into a domestically violent household, or out of spousal rape has a greater chance of themselves being abused. Those conceived by incest and being born into a home with a history of molestation. Those born out of forcible rape face a life of abuse and neglect more so than not. With Texas also topping the nation in rape at just under, 15,000 a year, with an average of 5% of rapes resulting in pregnancy nationwide, that would mean roughly 750 in Texas alone.
We tend to talk about a woman being able to care for a child in financial terms, but it also includes mental and emotional care. A child born to a poor or single parent household filled with love and attention has a much better chance of positive growth and development than one born into a wealthy or two parent household where they are subjected to mental, emotional, physical or sexual abuse. Everyone isn’t equipped for parenthood and forcing someone unprepared, incapable or unwilling to do so will only lead to resentment and anger that will be passed onto the child by way of abuse and neglect. A child who will one day be an adult, and without proper care and intervention will continue the cycle.
184 children are abused and neglected in Texas daily. That’s an average of 7 an hour. 4 of those result in fatalities each week across the state. With numbers like that, you would think the State of Texas would want to focus on the cause and do whatever it can to address and reduce them. Not add more fuel to the fire. Either the architects of SB 8 didn’t know or don’t care. Either way this near total ban on abortions in Texas, with no exceptions for incest or rape, will only exacerbate an already overwhelming and heartbreaking problem. And we will all suffer for it.
