By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
An English national champion who has given us three signature fights – unfortunately two of which were losses – is a man who has still a long way to go and very much to give. His story is one that could get lost in amongst the successes of many others, but he has made a huge contribution already to British boxing.
Light heavyweight, Hosea Burton 26-2, 12 KO’s was the 2009 and 2010 English national amateur champion at middleweight before turning professional in 2012 in Bolton against Viktor Tzonev. He recorded a first round stoppage top announce to all rivals that his was a serious career with very serious intent.
Of course, not all British amateur boxers make it to the Olympics and Burton was one whose pathway was not to be paved on the way to a gold medal. Burton is, however, a big noise and a welcome name. in three fights he has documented his legacy for very different reasons.
Firstly, his winning the British title, then the grudge match he had in its defense and then the semi-final of the Golden Contract at Light Heavyweight. He is also part of a well-known boxing family. You may have heard of his cousin – a certain Mr. Tyson Fury.
Once professional he won his first 14 fights before facing an undefeated foe in Miles Shinkwin on the 27th of February 2016 in Manchester for the vacant British title. He stopped Shinkwin in the 6th round; Shinkwin had already hit the canvass twice before the stoppage. It meant that his progress was beginning to match the expectations of those promoting him.
Then came the big fight against former world titlist, Frank Buglioni to defend his title. The run up to that was characterized by dispute, bad mouthing and trash talking. Even the two trainers got in on the act. It was great box office. When Burton lost on the 10th of December 2016 at the Manchester Arena in a 12th round stoppage it hurt big style.
Burton needed to rebuild – and he did.
He got himself back on the treadmill with six wins on the spin and found an opportunity in the Golden Contract competition by MTK Global. MTK had a brilliant idea to take eight of their best at a certain weight, have proper fights between them as they knocked each other out until a final was held, and the winner would be guaranteed cash and fights at a higher level. Burton was quickly installed by many as a clear favorite. He was also one of the four seeds, meaning that this competition, which had a very unique twist was less of a gamble for him. The fighters got together on a Tuesday before the fights to draw lots for their opponents. So whoever got first pick would chose the guy they thought they were most likely to beat. The drawing of lots by the seeded fighters determined who went first etc.
First up for Burton was Bob Ajisafe. It was a tough draw but one he managed in Brentwood on the 14th of December to negotiate well. Second along came going to Riga to face Ricard Bolotniks for the WBO European title, in the semi-final. Bolotniks was very well known in his native Latvia and hometown of Riga and on the 26th of September deep in COVID pandemic lockdowns, Burton lost a twelve-round decision. Bolotniks was to go on and win the competition so in hindsight, it was not a bad a result after all. Except he lost and for a fighter that is bad, full stop.
Once again, he needed to earn his right to get back to his previous position, but he also had the added complication, as all fighters had, of COVID. That meant fighting back towards a domestic title to place down the foundations of success. On the 25th of July this year, 2021, in Bolton he faced Liam Conroy, ironically a fighter who lost in the other Golden Contract semi-final in a British title eliminator for the chance to face British champion, Craig Richards. As he admitted in a local newspaper interview, “It means a hell of a lot more this time round, because I didn’t realise what I had until it was gone. To get another chance – it has been a long time, a hell of a long time. To get my shot again means everything to me and I will get that British title back.”
In the sixth round Burton hit Conroy with a combination which sent him to the floor and was counted out by the referee. Craig Richards now looks as though he shall vacate, leaving Burton one half of an intriguing fight. His previous foes, Bolotniks had an opportunity to make a name for himself the other week when he faced Joshua Buatsi, but lost, Buglioni retired 2 years after his fight with Burton, whilst coming through the middle and with decent prospects this time round, Burton may just prove the maxim that cometh the hour… cometh the man…