Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams, known for his work on the series THE WIRE, was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in his New York City apartment on September 6, 2021. He was 54.
Williams was born on November 22, 1966, in Brooklyn, New York. He worked for Pfizer pharmaceuticals as a temp but quit to pursue a career as a dancer. He was a backup dancer for singer Kym Sims, which led to more work appearing as a dancer in videos and tours for artists such as George Michael and Madonna.
Williams gained recognition for his role as Omar Little on THE WIRE (2002-2008). The show (and Williams’s portrayal of Omar) became a favorite to many, including President Barack Obama, who praised Omar by saying: “That’s not an endorsement. He’s not my favorite person, but he’s a fascinating character…he’s the toughest, baddest guy on the show”.
His additional credits include: THE SOPRANOS ( 1999-2007), THRIRD WATCH (1999-2005), ALIAS (2001-2006), GONE BABY GONE (2007), THE INCREDIBLE HULK (2008), LAW & ORDER (1999-2010), COMMUNITY (2009-2015), SNITCH (2013), 12 YEARS A SLAVE(2013), ROBOCOP (2014), THE PURGE:ANARCHY (2014), INHERENT VICE ( 2014), BOARDWALK EMPIRE (2010-2014), TRIPLE 9 (2016), GHOSTBUSTERS (2016), ASSASSIN’S CREED (2016), THE GUEST BOOK (2017-2018), WHEN THEY SEE US (2019), ABOUT THE PEOPLE (2019), and F IS FOR FAMILY (2015-).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Michael K. Williams’s family during their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers