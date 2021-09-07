During the Trump Administration there were very few people that I liked and respected. For the most part, most of us disliked the administration in its entirety because we hated how they lied for Trump and protected him at the cost of our democracy. One of the people I did like was not one of those people. Anthony Scaramucci made a point to not do the spin that other talking heads did for Trump. Others seem to thrive on making up lies and excuses but he would not and that is how he first earned my respect. The next was when the Trump administration crossed a line, he did not mind speaking out about it unlike the wall of silence and lies we got from everyone else in that administration.
Recently he was interviewed by “Bad” Brad on his popular The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show on the Ringside Report Web TV Channel. He was asked would we be going through people not wanting to get vaccinated 30 years ago? No, he responds. “We have a breakdown in trust in the establishment, people are willing to die to own the libs, and we have lost our civil unity.” The breakdown he talks about is ongoing. Instead of America trying to pull closer together we are actively drawing lines in the sand to point out our differences and using those differences to segregate ourselves.
Being Republican or Democrat has become a chose a side fight. Makes me think of Game of Thrones where you were either a Lannister, or a Stark determined to kill each other off to be King or Queen of the world. At some point they had to come together to fight the Night King and his army. Covid is the Night King that can destroy us all, but instead of pulling together sides are being carved out. I do agree with Mr. Scaramucci that vaccine mandates would be impossible because of the lack of trust. We have been victims of vaccine success. Vaccines have made us healthy so some people think that we don’t need it because we are already healthy. In the past people trusted the word of the president. We did not like the policies but we ultimately believed that he was acting on the best interest of our country. That has been lost.
He said to “Bad” Brad “one of the things I love about you is you got a backbone. You are willing to stay in your lane of truth.” I have to say the same about Mr. Scaramucci. He was willing to call Kevin McCarthy a traitor even though they were once friends. Most people shy away from being critical of people they were once connected with. Being able to speak out on anything is a rare quality and frankly something we need more people to do to save our democracy. We need people who don’t mind calling out Marjorie Taylor Greene. In administrations of old they did not mind calling out their own. He did mention how Eisenhower tolerated McCarthyism for a short period and it made me think history is now repeating itself with a new McCarthyism. We call it Trumpism but it has many names and attaches itself to racism.
“Bad” Brad talked about a previous interview where he asked will Trump supporters ever come around and the answer then was, they needed an off ramp. Yet here we are now and very few have taken an off ramp and most have doubled down. Mr. Scaramucci was surprised that so many people believed so many of the lies the Trump administration told but not surprised people stuck with the built-in biases. They were lied to so much that even when Trump tried to tell them they should get vaccinated they booed him. They were given a line and they stuck with it. Now it has been baked into the cake and there is no going back even if it is Trump who tells them. Almost like Trump is not a real leader but a puppet of hate to their causes.
We can tell a lot about people’s characters in the small things that they say or do. He talked about his Uncle Sal, a WWII vet. Although he was named after his mom’s oldest brother, Anthony who was a humble guy who was a Normandy Beach survivor, it was his uncle Sal that taught him to live life with no regret and never back down to a bully. When asked if things got as bad as a 10 here in America, where would you go? As well as we know you love the Mets but is there any other team that comes second? The answers to those two questions defined who Anthony Scaramucci is. To the first he answered “I would not go anywhere.” “I will stay through it to be a part of the solution to make it better.” The second answer was yes, I am a New Yorker and after 9/11 I decided I would never root against New York teams.”
I substituted New York for America. We should all think this way. Where most Republicans are criticizing Biden at every turn, he says he believes Biden is doing a great job. In no way would Trump have done a better job at getting us out of Afghanistan. That was an unwinnable forever war. He even offered constructive advice to Biden. The only way to gain the trust of Trump supporters is by adding jobs, jobs training, education, and working on infrastructure. We need to rebuild our country. We need more passion about civic virtue. They will not be won over by being steamed rolled. I may agree with some of that but the tribal split he talks about and the fact that as he puts it “you (Trump Supporters) are being manipulated with weapons grade propaganda”; tells us that until the propaganda attack stops there will be no backing down from carved out lines in the sand.
I cannot say I know everything about him from this one interview, but I can say we all need that part of him that says I will not leave. I will stay and be a part of the solution. We must quit rooting against our own country. We are America. Blue states and red states are a myth. If you follow that myth, it turns us into two countries. We are one. Red, White, and Blue.
As far as what he says about Trump being arrested, I hope he is very wrong. For the sake of America, we should show that no man is above the law. For the sake of the world, we need to prove we practice what we preach. If we allow a corrupt president to get away with all Trump has, and that is including inciting an insurrection against America, then we lose our credibility. I believe had Jefferson Davis been jailed we would be in a different spot in America. So far America has shown if you are a person in power, you can get away with whatever you want. Even being a traitor to your country is acceptable.
We need consequences…