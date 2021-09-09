By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
UK – biggest and most notable
Disappointment was palpable. And, very, very real. On Saturday the 4th of September, outside in Headingly, Leeds, the top of the bill was the featherweight rematch between Mauricio Lara and Josh Warrington. It ended with a technical draw as Lara sustained a very bad cut in round two. As four rounds had not been completed, there were no scorecards to retreat to and it was called a draw. Warrington was after revenge when Lara had come over to the UK during lockdown and dropped Warrington, handing him his first ever defeat.
Warrington wanted a crowd, he got that, another chance to right the L, he got that and the win on his record, that eluded him. Now he is going to look beyond Lara as the cut shall take months to heal and the third fight will be far distant as a result. It’s an intriguing prospect for a true warrior like Warrington who can hold his own in any ring. The original fight with Lara was lost due to taking his man far too lightly. It did look, on the evidence cut short last Saturday, that Warrington might not have managed to absorb all of the learning he needed to as he traded and got into a war. That is what makes him a great spectacle – the heart stopping moments he stands when he needs to move. Now his next move has us all holding our breath…
Under the radar
On the same bill it was expected that the IBO lightweight title fight between Jovanni Straffon and Maxi Hughes would end with Straffon having blasted Hughes out – that never happened. Hughes not only beat him but beat him convincingly in a unanimous points win over the 12 rounds. It was an exceptional performance from “The Cinderella Man” who was imperious: just a fantastic performance. Of course, it is the IBO belt and people shall scoff but it is a belt and Maxi Hughes needs treating carefully and seriously. He has now signed with Matchroom and Devon Haney is looking for a dance partner…
International – most intriguing
While we while away all of our time wondering about what the future may hold for some fighters, we could conjure thoughts of the past on the 3rd of September, in Africa where the ABU super welterweight title fight was settled between Hassan Mwakinyo and Julius Indongo in Dar-Es-Salaam. The Blue Machine, Indongo did not get past the 4th round as he was counted out in his attempt to relieve the defending champ of his belt. Indongo’s 12 year career has only encompassed 24 fights, 4 of them losses, so the likelihood should be retirement? Shouldn’t it?
International headline in the UK
Two nights beforehand, in Tokyo, on the 1st of September, the super flyweight WBO title fight between defending WBO champion Kazuto Ioka and Francisco Rodriguez Jr ended with Ioka retaining his title after a 12 round hard fought battle. We can now turn our full attention in the division to three other champions, two current and one former, as Juan Francisco Estrada (WBA Super, WBC Franchise) and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez go toe to toe in October. Will this be the first step to unification? But before that the IBF flyweight champion is in the ring this coming weekend…
Fast Forward – the week to come
UK – biggest and most notable
This Saturday the 11th of September, in the Copper Box Arena in London, IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards defends his title against Jayson Mama. Both have similar records – undefeated in 16 contests – however, Mama has the greater knockout rate so there are some who think he may catch Edwards and take him out. Edwards won his title against an aging Moruti Mthalane and Mama has been quick to point out he is no slouch in comparison to the older veteran, Mthalane. This is huge for the British audience and having a world champion is something we used to take for granted but now we are more cautious of protecting them. This ought to be the first successful defense by Edwards and there are bigger fights ahead, but such confidence needs to be tempered by humility. Whilst I think Edwards shall win, I shall not be surprised if it costs a bit in getting there. Thereafter, there are a few in the division who should be in Edward’s’ sights and he in theirs.
Under the radar
The night before Edwards defends his title, and live on British terrestrial television, on Friday the 10th of September, we have the comeback kid, Sam Eggington back in action defending the WBC international silver title against Bilel Jkitou. Eggington is an exciting and incredible fighter. He was the last to face Paulie Malignaggi in a ring and also retired Ashley Theophane. Eggington has already won the British, Commonwealth and European titles as he has hovered below the level at which he is seen as a serious elite level contender, and this may be his chance. But when it has really mattered, he has fallen a tad short. He is now on a very positive trajectory towards world honours and last time out beat former world champion Carlos Molina and did it very well. In the less than salubrious venue of Coventry, he shall seek to get his name into the mix at middleweight as he faces the undefeated Frenchman Jkitou. It could be argued that the Frenchman has nothing to lose – because he doesn’t! Eggington could face another long run back should he lose. Nobody, least of all Eggington, is contemplating that and given his last performance, if he keeps his concentration, he should be right to be so confident.
International – most intriguing
As Eggington is chasing a path to glory, on the very same evening, Friday the 10th of September the biggest damn disgrace of worldwide boxing is due to take place. The WBC super featherweight title between Oscar Valdez and Robson Conceicao may share the local headlines with the WBO flyweight title fight between Junto Nakatani and Angel Acosta, but we only have eyes for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Athletic Commission. They have ruled that even though Valdez has failed BOTH drug tests with what I believe to be a masking agent that he shall be allowed to go into a ring and try to beat Conceicao. We are aware that the likelihood of a charge of homicide is not going to happen if one boxer in a fair fight kills his opponent by dint of the fight; what happens if one of those fighters has a drug fuelled advantage? I hope we simply do not find out. Over in the UK, this is simply seen as a disgrace. No measure of explanation deemed necessary… Apparently the Valdez team think that it came from drinking herbal tea…
International headline in the UK
A better headline could come 24 hours later back on Saturday the 11th of September where the super welterweight Spanish boxer, of whom we are well aware in the UK is back. Kerman Lejarraga has the EBU title on his mind as he faces Dylan Charrat. Part of a Matchroom Barcelona bill in Spain, the vacant EBU title is on the line. Lejarraga was a fearsome talent until he faced David Avanesyan. He was beaten once and then again in the rematch losing his European title. He is now rebuilding and with the promotional rollercoaster that is Matchroom behind him, who knows to where this shall lead…
Mentioned in dispatches…
Saturday 11th September
In Los Angeles for the WBC international silver title at super featherweight we have Andy Vences against Jono Carrol, in Barcelona the EBU female super bantamweight crown will be decided between Mary Romero and Amy Timlin and in Coventry cruiserweight Isaac Chamberlain returns whilst in the Copper Box, light heavyweight Callum Johnson returns for the WBO Global belt against Marko Nikolic.
Future history – and the week to follow…
UK – biggest and most notable
Friday 17th September
There are plenty of fights coming up in the UK but very few of note that involve a belt or a headline grabbing opportunity to make one. The bill of 7 fights in my home city of Glasgow is the closest I have to excitement and that will see lightweight Jordan McCrory take on Josne Bendana as the top of the bill.
Under the radar
Saturday 18th September
His name in the UK is somewhat infamous but for Kash Ali, his next fight in Sheffield is all part of his redemption from being disqualified for biting Olympian David Price. An opponent has yet to be named and it should be for the IBF European title which Ali holds.
International – most intriguing
Saturday 18th September
Las Vegas hosts the WBC, WBO super bantamweight showdown between Stephen Fulton and Brandon Figueroa.
International headline in the UK
Saturday 18th September
In Dubai, heavyweight prospect Martin Bakole is back in action against Haruna Osumanu in what should be a keep busy, keep relevant outing.
Mentioned in dispatches…
