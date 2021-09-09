By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Tomorrow night at the AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona current WBC Super featherweight champion Oscar Valdez, 29-0, 23 KO’s from Mexico is set to defend his title for the second time against Robson Conceicao, 16-0, 8 KO’s from Brazil on ESPN+.
Conceicao defeated Valdez by one point in the finals of the 2009 Pan American Games, so the amateur rivals have a professional score to settle. Valdez who is a two time world champion in two different weight classes held the WBO world featherweight title for almost three years and made six successful title defenses in that period of time.
Conceicao’s level of opposition thus far in his professional career has been average at best.
Boxing fans from all accounts or excited about this fight. On paper, we may get a solid bout here!
Dylan Bowker from SportsBettingDime.com is picking Oscar Valdez (-1400) winning via KO or TKO
In a world of Covid and fights being on and off, it is great to see this one going down.