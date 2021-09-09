Michael Constantine, the actor who played Kostas “Gus” Portokalos in the hit film MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING (2002), passed away August 31, 2021 of natural causes in Reading, Pennsylvania. He was 94.
Born in Reading, Pennsylvania on May 22, 1927, Constantine began his career on the New York stage, playing roles on and off Broadway.
In 1959 he appeared in his first film, THE LAST MILE (1959), and then won a small but memorable role in the film THE HUSTLER (1961), with Paul Newman and Jackie Gleason. A career in film and television followed for the actor, which spanned from the early 1960s until his final role in 2016. His long list of credits includes: THE UNTOUCHABLKES (1959-1963), 77 SUNSET STRIP (1958-1964), THE TWILIGHT ZONE (1959-19640, VOYAGE TO THE BOTTOM OF THE SEA (1964-1968), ROOM 222 (1969-1974), PERRY MASON (1957-1966), THE FUGITIVE (1963-1967), THE VIRGINIAN (1962-1971), LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1969-1974), FANTASY ISLAND (1977-1984), LOU GRANT (1977-1982), QUINCY M.E. (1976-1983), THE LOVE BOAT (1977-1987), MACGYVER (1985-1992), PRANCER (1989), MY LIFE (1993), THE JUROR (1996), COLD CASE (2003-2010), and dozens more. He reprised his role of “Gus”, for the TV series MY BIG FAT GREEK LIFE (2003), and the film sequel MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 2 (2016).
Constantine is an Emmy winner for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Comedy for ROOM 222.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Michael Constantine's family during their time of grief.