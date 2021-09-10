SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Marvis Frazier a happy 61st birthday today.
SJC Boxing & Ringside Report Wishes Retired Boxer Marvis Frazier a Happy 61st Birthday – Boxing News
September 10th, 2021 Bad Brad
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Marvis Frazier a happy 61st birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@HELLANBL There you go! cool pic…
@jinxi_2 Cool… I’m starting back up my RSR Video Email Bag show where I take viewers boxing questions… If you would like to be on it, send your question to, ringsidereport2014@gmail.com. Put name, city state or country! I always give credit & say initial of last name along with first.
@MkdDebbie ✊
Your book just arrived Dina… I look forward to reading it & reviewing on my show soon… Thanks!
@truhollywdnoir
Lol, I posted this by random @BadBradRSR , I hadn’t even seen your post asking for pics until now 😆🍻