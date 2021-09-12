Are you a resister or are you a jack ass?
Are you pulling us together or making it hard for us to pass?
Do you support other resisters in their daily fight?
Do you drag others through darkness or hold them to the light?
Do you stand up for truth can you be taken at your word?
Do you lift the voice of others to help them be heard?
Some say they are resisters but its resisters they keep resisting
They fight against each other and it is definitely not working
We need every resister to be sure to play their part
Help lift others spirits help lift up our heart
The world needs resisters to help us to move onward
Are you a resister are you moving humanity forward?
Bring love to the table don’t let hate fester
We need you in our fight, are you a resister?