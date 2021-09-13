SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxing champion Randall Bailey a happy 49th birthday today
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxing champion Randall Bailey a happy 49th birthday today
Comments are closed.
@TeddyAtlasReal We talked about this 20 years ago Teddy…
@RonikMarci ✊
@BadBradRSR Thank you, my friend and fellow warrior. Happy to have connected with more resisters and persisters. As Helen Keller said, “Alone we can do so little. Together, we can do so much.” Rock on and let’s get into good trouble together. 💙💙
@BadBradRSR @LadyCurry72 @IreneCReynolds1 @Wtfagain5 @AnnaMcLaine @cooltxchick @JanetGraceMusic @JoyceSmileBig @DarkLordSlush @CommuneArts @KJ2013JK @MamaLis42 @LarryDaniels4u @TCRG2012 @BonHanson79 @doxie53 Thank you Brad! I couldn’t be more proud to stand with the RSR crew! *Apologies for just seeing this🙏🏼
@BadBradRSR @LadyCurry72 @JanetGraceMusic @DarkLordSlush @cooltxchick @JoyceSmileBig @Corrrine @Stephenheid @LarryDaniels4u @doxie53 @kanekavi @IreneCReynolds1 @Wtfagain5 @KJ2013JK He should talk to the guy in Florida, who he is racing to the bottom, how it's going to work for him. Fail Bigly