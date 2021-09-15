SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Raymond Joval a happy 53rd birthday.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Raymond Joval a happy 53rd birthday.
Comments are closed.
https://t.co/XCU6VOVgpc
@LadyCurry72
@JanetGraceMusic
@DarkLordSlush
@cooltxchick
@JoyceSmileBig
@Corrrine
@Stephenheid
@LarryDaniels4u
@kanekavi
@IreneCReynolds1
@Wtfagain5
@KJ2013JK
https://t.co/XCU6VOVgpc
@LadyCurry72
@JanetGraceMusic
@DarkLordSlush
@cooltxchick
@JoyceSmileBig
@Corrrine
@Stephenheid
@LarryDaniels4u
@doxie53
@kanekavi
@IreneCReynolds1
@Wtfagain5
@KJ2013JK
We have got to do everything in our power to try and make this STOP!!!!
When a child is groomed and abused by pedophiles, they usually have no context for what just happened to them. It is up to our communities to watch out for one another. We must educate our school systems and religious organizations on how to spot predators and grooming behaviors.
https://t.co/k7GsDGvQzw
@LadyCurry72
@JanetGraceMusic
@DarkLordSlush
@cooltxchick
@JoyceSmileBig
@Corrrine
@Stephenheid
@LarryDaniels4u
@doxie53
@kanekavi
@IreneCReynolds1
@Wtfagain5
@KJ2013JK