By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
UK – biggest and most notable
Britain’s defense from the latest world champion was over before it began – literally.
With an ankle injury the contest due on Saturday the 11th of September, in the Copper Box Arena in London, for IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards to defend his title against Jayson Mama was postponed. Mama is his mandatory so we shall await a new date and hopefully once he is fit and able to train, Edwards can get back onto the world title defense wagon!
Under the radar
The night before Edwards was due to defend his title, and live on British terrestrial television, on Friday the 10th of September, Sam Eggington was in an absolute classic war. Given his inability to stop himself it was hardly surprising that Eggington went toe to toe with a guy who loved to fight on the inside. When Eggington boxed, he won, when he traded it was a score draw. In the end it was a split decision win as he successfully retained the WBC international silver title against Bilel Jkitou. People are suggesting it is a fight of the year contender and that they would like to see a rematch. Given the state of Eggington’s face afterwards, I am not sure many in his camp would like a repeat. Eggington remains a fringe world contender so who knows where he will pop up next but whatever or wherever it is likely to be similarly entertaining as what was seen in Coventry last Friday night.
International – most intriguing
On the very same evening, as Eggington showing what there is on offer in clean boxing, on Friday the 10th of September the WBC super featherweight title fight between Oscar Valdez and Robson Conceicao ended with Valdez retaining his title. Given the build-up of the failed drug’s tests and whether it should ever have happened at all, the result became a secondary headline – a unanimous and wide decision in Valdez’s favour.
International headline in the UK
Back on the weekend and on Saturday the 11th of September super welterweight Kerman Lejarraga beat Dylan Charrat, as part of a Matchroom Barcelona bill in Spain, for the vacant EBU title. Lejarraga was in this fight with many questions hanging over his head. He got a majority TD after a clash of heads stopped the contest so we have an answer but not necessarily to the questions we needed posed!
Fast Forward – the week to come
UK – biggest and most notable
We begin on Friday the 17th of September where there may be plenty of fights up and down the UK but very few are of note which involve a belt or a headline grabbing opportunity. What has caught my eye is the bill of 7 fights in my home city of Glasgow. The closest I have to excitement will see lightweight Jordan McCrory take on Josne Bendana as the top of the bill. McCrory epitomises the honest pro and the many fighters making their way in the boxing world this very same evening. A former Scottish champion at lightweight and super featherweight, he also boxed for the WBF world title in Geneva in 2018 and is coming off 4 losses out of his last 5 fights. Bendana has not won since 2015, but he has also been in notable fighters like Miguel Berchelt.
Under the radar
The following night, Saturday the 18th of September, we have someone whose name in the UK is somewhat infamous. Kash Ali, has his next fight in Sheffield as part of his redemption from being disqualified for biting Olympian David Price. Talking on the German fighter, Roman Gorst for the IBF European title which Ali holds, this should be a perfunctory fight for him as he tries to make himself more relevant – the rematch with Price might be available but Price has been inactive for such a long time.
International – most intriguing
Also on Saturday the 18th of September in Las Vegas the WBC, WBO super bantamweight showdown between Stephen Fulton and Brandon Figueroa is off as Figuero has tested positive for COVID. It means that for us we are looking to Dubai, on the same evening has heavyweight prospect Martin Bakole back in action against Haruna Osumanu in what should be a keep busy, keep relevant outing.
Mentioned in dispatches…
32 fights in the UK on the Friday night in York Hall, Liverpool, Norwich, Glasgow, and Rotherham, to be followed the night after with a further 32 in Sheffield, Swindon, York Hall and Purfleet before the weekend comes to an end with 9 contests in Leeds! Boxing in the UK, is back… Firmly back…
Future history – and the week to follow…
UK – biggest and most notable
Saturday 25th September
The ground of London soccer giant, Tottenham Hotspur plays host to the IBF, WBO, WBA, IBO heavyweight battle between two Olympians – Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.
Under the radar
Saturday 25th September
The boy who wants to be the man who is father was sees lightweight Campbell Hatton on the same bill as Joshua/Usyk as he seeks his 4th professional win. His corner has father Rikki and Uncle Mathew in it so as he faces Izan Dura, confidence is high.
International – most intriguing
Saturday 25th September
The dance card is pretty empty for significant headlines, but again on the Joshua/Usyk card we have the oddness that is welterweight Florian Marku facing Maxim Prodan for the IBF international belt. Marku is an Albanian with great skills and Matchroom behind him – makes him a phenomenon …
International headline in the UK
All focus is on London and Anthony Joshua…
Mentioned in dispatches…
Friday 24th /Saturday 25th September
Friday 24th /Saturday 25th September

Cardiff sees the lightweight Celtic title fight between Craig Woodruff and Joe Fitzpatrick with 12 fights on the Friday in Huyton and Glasgow and a further 19 on the Saturday in Sheffield, Birmingham and Bedford.