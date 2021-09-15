A child should be wanted brought to this world to be born
Instead of living a life of misery, uncertainty, and scorn
Unwanted children are abused and treated as prey
But then they’re not your concern, you turn your back and walk away
You judge those that have difficult decisions to make
It’s not usually a decision that they want to take
In the end the burdens are on the unwanted children
You care that they are born but why not care how they are living
The Bible tells us God gives us all free will
Judgment cards aren’t yours but his to deal
Yet you decide to be judge and jury of it all
When in reality it is not even your call
You say you are speaking up for God
Truth be told you are not, you are a fraud
A woman’s body is her own she alone should make the choice
It seems every chance you get you want to steal our voice
We will not stand by and watch you take our rights
You should be prepared for some epic fights
We will not go quietly you’ve released our rage
We won’t stay back in a corner or locked in your cage
We will fight things as they should be
Until our bodies are our choice, we are not free
Like your freedom not to wear a mask and the thousands you kill
You haven’t been locked up, because we can’t go against your will
You don’t focus on the thousand’s vaccines could save
Why doesn’t pro-life protect from covid graves?
I got a thought that will help us all rejoice
Mind your freaking business!! Our bodies our choice