What have you done to make the world a better place?
What have you done to put a smile on someone’s face?
Have you been kind on purpose to bring someone joy?
Shared a gift with a stranger bought a child a toy?
Have you watched your words not to hurt someone’s heart?
Have you reminded them they are intelligent and smart?
Have you checked on a friend that you knew was blue?
Have you offered assistance to see what you can do?
Have you offered a solution to make things better?
Have you said sweet words or a heartfelt love letter?
Have you let someone know that you enjoy their smile?
Have you let them know they are not a trash pile?
In order for the world to get better we need kindness from everyone
Are you doing your part? What have you done?