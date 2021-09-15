Sometimes I think people care what I say
I tell them in depth how I feel in every way
Only to find they hate my dissertations
In truth they don’t want my conversations
It’s a fine line when you want to be heard
But others around you prefer a quiet bird
Not everyone wants to hear your soliloquy
Sometimes you just got to let people be
Bible says even a fool is thought wise when he stays silent
A little less difficult to provoke someone to violence
Put a cork in it Joyce, no one really cares
You can tell by the crowd’s empty stares
I have a lot to say and sometimes it is hard to hide it
Sometimes it is best to learn when it is time to be quiet