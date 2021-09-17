SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxing champion Juan “Baby Bull” Diaz a happy 38th birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxing champion Juan “Baby Bull” Diaz a happy 38th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@KierstenWarren 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Here’s a shocking thing about me probably to many…😉
The person you read, hear & see on here is absolutely no different if you walked up to me on the street…
If we ✊ each other & get along here, we could break 🥖 & get along then too!
Be you always. Everyone else is taken.
Until things start seriously changing for African Americans & the LGBTQ in this country, I’m sharing this powerful video of my dad from 1977… Part of it was used in the movie “MILK” with Sean Penn…
Have we moved forward enough in 44 plus years?
Fuck no!