Actor Anthony Johnson, known for his role in the film FRIDAY (1995) passed away September 6, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. No cause of death was revealed. He was 55.
Johnson was born on February 1, 1966 in Compton, California. He began his career doing stand-up in bars in Los Angeles; and shortly after, his acting career took off when he was cast in the 1990 film HOUSE PARTY. He continued appearing in several films and TV series throughout the 1990s and 2000s, including LETHAL WEAPON 3 (1992), MENACE II SOCIETY (1993), HOUSE PARTY 3 (1994), SOUTH CENTRAL (1994), THE PARENT HOOD (1995-1999), MOESHA (1996-2001), MARTIN (1992-1997), HOW TO BE A PLAYER (1997), MALCOLM & EDDIE (1996-2000), THE JAMIE FOXX SHOW (1996-2001), THE PLAYERS CLUB (1998), WOO (1998), I GOT THE HOOK UP (1998), O (2001), and I GOT THE HOOKUP 2 (2019).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Anthony Johnson's family during their time of grief.