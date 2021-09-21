By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
UK – biggest and most notable
We were due to see fights on Friday the 17th of September in Glasgow and whilst there were plenty of fights up and down the UK, the one I had my eye on got cancelled. Therefore, no lightweight Jordan McCrory taking on Josne Bendana…
Under the radar
The following night, Saturday the 18th of September, we did have a contest worthy of our attention as heavyweight Kash Ali, in Sheffield retained his IBF European tile against Roman Gorst. Gorst retired in the 7th and Ali shall be added to the list of heavyweights looking for an opportunity. Given his history, that might be more difficult than for many others, but he would be a decent scalp for a Nathan Gorman on his way back or even a tune up for people like Martin Bakole. After all, Bakole… has not had many dance partners of late to seriously test himself against.
International – most intriguing
That same night in Dubai, heavyweight prospect Martin Bakole was back in action against Haruna Osumanu in a fight destined not to last till the sound of the first bill. As part of the extravaganza that was the world’s strongest man from 2018 fighting the world’s strongest man from 2017, which became the guy who played The Mountain in Game of Thrones against the world arm wrestling champion, Bakole got a fight. He shares his coach, the always enterprising Billy Nelson, with Hafthor Julius Bjornsson and managed to match his stablemate by winning in the first round. Osumanu was overweight, lumbering and no match for the man who had his young son in the crowd watching his dad at work. Next? Bakole needs a serious fight, deserves a serious fight and whilst Kash Ali would be steps below him, it is hard to see a Hrgovic turning his attention to Bakole – too much to lose – or a Hughie Fury offering him an opportunity – head in the stars so patience may be Bakole’s best and continuing asset.
Fast Forward – the week to come
UK – biggest and most notable
This coming Saturday the 25th of September at the ground of London soccer giant, Tottenham Hotspur the UK plays host to the IBF, WBO, WBA, IBO heavyweight battle between two Olympians – Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. The former is the super heavyweight Olympic champion in London who has gone on to collect his IBF title, against Charles Martin, the WBA and IBO, against Wladimir Klitschko and the WBO belt from Joseph Parker. He then lost them all to Andy Ruiz Jr. in his first US fight before winning them back again in Dubai in a purpose built stadium.
Facing him is the former heavyweight Olympic champion in London and unified 4 belt champion at cruiserweight who got the WBO title against Polish Krzysztof Glowacki in Poland, the WBC crown against Latvian Mairis Breidis in Latvia and the WBA and IBF belts against Russian Murat Gassiev as well as winning the Muhamad Ali trophy as part of the World Boxing Super Series in Russia and then defended and took the WBC diamond champion on, Tony Bellew from England, in England and won.
They collide in London on the 25th and we anticipate that the heavy AJ shall find the mobile southpaw Usyk one of his biggest ever challenges. It challenges his titles but also the possibility of a super fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury. This could turn it all to dust. Usyk has had two fights at heavyweight – against Chazz Witherspoon who he beat with ease and Derrick Chisora where he struggled. No matter who wins this fight, the way back for the loser is littered with challengers who see themselves as more worthy than any loser. For the winner? The unified titles. Fury has his own mountain to negotiate in Deontay Wilder in October – this is part one of that unification battle and we in the UK expect AJ to win. But he has to do it well enough to convince us that he can do it against Fury. And that may be beyond the big chap.
Under the radar
We also have lightweight Campbell Hatton on the same bill as Joshua/Usyk on Saturday the 25th of September, as he seeks his 4th professional win. His corner has father Rikki and Uncle Mathew in it so as he was due to face Izan Dura, but now will be opposite Sonni Martinez instead. Confidence is high in the Hatton household that we may be witnessing the birth of a new Hatton phenomenon. What we have seen so far is a novice growing into his abilities. Those abilities ARE there and the more you see them the more you realise how fragile his progress needs to be managed. This shall likely not be a huge issue this fight, but the next five or six should begin to round off the emerging fighter into a contender. The spotlight is on him in the way it was with Connor Benn. Eddie Hearn did all right with Benn so this could be his next generation example of a son following where his father once led.
International – most intriguing
Also on Saturday the 25th of September, the undercard is pretty stacked in London, on the Joshua/ Usyk card and we have the oddness that is welterweight Florian Marku facing Maxim Prodan for the IBF international belt. Marku is an Albanian with great skills and Matchroom behind him – makes him a phenomenon in much the same way that Croatian Allen “The Savage” Babic has been raised by Matchroom from a mere curiosity to a likely contender. Marku has one draw on his record and was ready to lay out the judges straight afterwards though he did show some frailties in that contest. Prodan is a tough ask for him and the worry could be that this unbeaten fighter at 19-0-1 against Marku in only his 10th professional fight could end his rising career before it really gets going – or it is a remarkable win for the likeable and sellable Balkan battler…
International headline in the UK
There is nothing much out there as all UK focus is on London and Anthony Joshua…
Future History – and the week to follow…
UK – biggest and most notable
Saturday 2nd October
In Wembley, the return of Chris Eubank Jr. we have had the rise of Connor Benn, the progress of Campbell Hatton and now we have the strut of a Eubank. He faces Sven Elbir to get his name back out there.
Under the radar
Friday 1st October
Heavyweight Dave Allen continues his comeback in London in a six fight bill. Allen is back for a laugh and may well crown it all off with a battle for a British title but his real reason for fighting or so he says is to get the fighters he is managing onto the card and get them fights. Working so far…
International – most intriguing
Friday 1st October
In Lombardi, Italy, light weight Francesco Patera takes on Devis Boschiero for the WBO intercontinental crown.
International headline in the UK
Saturday 2nd October
The EBU welterweight fight is heating up between Russian David Avanesyan and Liam Williams. Also at Wembley, this looks like a terrific battle as an undercard favorite for the Eubank masterclass to follow…
Mentioned in dispatches…
Saturday 2nd October
Wembley’s undercard has bantamweight Ebonie Jones making her debut against Bec Connolly, who was recently in with Ebanie Bridges, cruiserweight Steven Ward who was the first to competitively share a ring with The Mountain take on Mikael Lawal and the return of cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe against Krzysztof Twardowski all in one venue over one night! There are over that weekend another 50 domestic fights in the UK…Contact the Feature Writers