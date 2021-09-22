I am going to present a reprieve from the seemingly endless circus-like atmosphere of politics and deeply depressing COVID-19 response by a select group of the American people for a moment.
We need that break, more than ever! Even if it is just a palate cleanser, just to rinse the bitter taste of Washington D.C. out of our mouths, a calming moment for our nerves as we continue to battle a virus that we have yet to come to grips with. Allow me to discuss something you certainly possess in your house or yard or your nearest grocery store.
There is a large part of our ecosystem that we not only take for granted, but still do not completely understand. This necessary component is what makes up a large portion of our Earth, sustains billions of people worldwide, and has thousands and thousands of applications for everything from shade, nourishment, medicine, to so much more. This is not a new magic element I am discussing, nor is this new technology. The source of all of this wonderment is our planet’s vegetation, working together as an almost single unit to provide animals with a synergistic relationship to keep every single organism alive.
Are we giving such an amazing area of our life enough credit? Hardly.
Scientists are making discoveries every day about plants that are mind blowing! I know, you are at this moment looking over to your houseplant, its leaves half-browned, sitting gently and uneventfully in the window sill and you thinking “oh, sure. Mind blowing”. I get it, but hear me out.
We used to play with Venus Fly Traps by giving it insects, or watching a plant slowly turn towards the light over a period of a day. We have all seen the documentaries or YouTube videos of ferns recoiling from a human’s touch in rainforests, and how some plants will illuminate in the dark to attract pollinators.
Let’s slide a little bit further down the rabbit hole; what if plants are sentient?
What if plants can see, can feel, react with fear?
Okay, this is where you stop reading and contemplate calling a help hotline for myself. Again, stay with me. I am going to start from literally the beginning. When a seed is planted deep within the soil, it somehow immediately begins to grow directly upwards. Every. Single. Time. We all know seeds are a bundle of DNA, genes and chemicals waiting to burst under the right conditions. How do they know what the way out of the Earth is?
Let’s look at a fully mature tree. If you have ever had the experience of walking through a dense forest and look up at the top of the trees, they rarely overlap due to a structuring of growth called “crown shyness”. They amazingly stay just inches from each other, in absolutely perfect symmetry! How would they know how to do that, or how far away they are from one another, without some advanced communication that we are unaware of?
I will go even a step further. There is a plant that called the Bee Orchid, which has mastered the reproductive mimicry of female bumblebees by producing their hormones to attract male bumblebees, which attacks and kills a certain parasitic insect that kills the orchid.
How does this plant even understand what an insect is?
There are numerous plants, such as the Monkey Face Orchid and the Parrot Flower, that mimic mammals and are so realistic looking that they will fool the plant’s predatory insects to avoiding eating them. How do these plants possibly understand what these animals look like, and how to mold themselves to resemble them in close detail?
So many of these questions certainly have answers that may never be told. We can simply stand in amazement and appreciate this vast mass of roots, leaves, flowers and fruits that continue to supply us with so much and ask for so little.
After all, considering they supply us with oxygen, purify the air, give us housing, nourishment and medicine, perhaps we have this wrong all along, and plants are farming us to use our excrements and bodies for fertilizer.
