SJC Boxing and Ringside Report remembers boxing champion and FBHOF Class of 2021 inductee Frankie “The Surgeon” Randall on his 60th heavenly birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report remembers boxing champion and FBHOF Class of 2021 inductee Frankie “The Surgeon” Randall on his 60th heavenly birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@BadBradRSR Wow…going way back. I’m picking Chicago. Sorry Billy.
@DawgMother @HeatherThomasAF @KierstenWarren Love it!!!
Banacek or Switch? These are the only two choices… No ties… If you don’t like either, keep scrolling!
@HeatherThomasAF @friendlysmilepi @KierstenWarren Wow… Goodnight Heather… See you in 5 days…
@BadBradRSR @friendlysmilepi @KierstenWarren Our houses' previous owner left a wooden leg.
On that note, I'm headed upstairs. Nite Brad!