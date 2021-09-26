By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
As I sit in my Kailyard I wonder often about the future.
Jacob Anthony Chansley. Your time has been.
I don’t think we ever were aware of him before this year but to many he was the guy, the big guy, la grande formage of his own belief system.
Over here, we thought he was something over there. We also were quite content that he was over there and not over here. His presence though became a meme and a symbol.
It was a symbol of insurrection, of freedom, of alternate living and challenging the state. He was to some a bit of a hero by being an anti-hero.
Jacob Anthony Chansley. Your 15 minutes is up.
The image of him in his costume was, for some, quite impressive. It was as if Davy Crockett had met William Wallace from Braveheart, got his face painted and zombie like he was going to remind y’all of what y’all forgot – the good ole U S of A is the place of restlessness and of the truth and liberty that others in the world y’all crave.
But now, Jacob Anthony Chansley, we now know who you really are.
This last month this “prominent supporter of the baseless conspiracy theory QAnon” accepted a plea deal. This promoter of the absurd and fighter for the oppressed thinkers folded like a stack of cards. His approach was as a gutless Vegas gambler down on his luck looking to spin the wheel one more time and when faced with true and real opposition he just caved.
This self-pronounced QAnon Shaman, who believed that former President Trump was waging a war against secret elite Satan worshipping pedophiles in government reminded me of a guy in the UK called Nick by the media. It was not his real name. a pedophile who claimed he had been abused at the height of the uncovering of historical child abuse he was able to gain access to money and sympathy, costing the police over £1 Million chasing his lies. I am not suggesting that Chansley suffers from the same issues as “Nick” but he does crave the limelight in the same manner.
He has now gone from the face of that shameless insurrection on Capitol Hill dressed in horns and a bearskin with the American flag painted on his face to a wee guy with a pitiful countenance awaiting sentence. He has already been in prison for 8 months and could face a total of 51.
He came to the capitol because he was told to by Trump. In Scotland we used to get kids all the time saying, “but mum it wasn’t me, a big boy did it and ran away.” In America that “big boy” is Mango colored and on a golf course somewhere; shouldn’t somebody go and pick him up before he spreads more mischief?
Except it was not mischief.
As the Afghanistan withdrawal has led to questions, we know that the terror threat against domestic sites posed by domestic terrorists has never been greater. We are facing a war where those people inside of our countries – not the Muslims or the immigrants, but the home grown guys with guns – who pose a far more serious threat to the life of people than some international gang with its tentacles in our suburban landscape.
So, what do we do?
Do we lock up the dangerous or do we see more people punished who, according to his attorney, is “non-violent, peaceful and possessed of genuine mental health issues”. He has turned his back on all his nonsense – will that get him any clemency? Should it? Should we look at how we deal with the people who object to us and how we treat them to measure our democratic values? I think so. 51 months in prison for his crimes? Seems a tad harsh but to the people injured, dead and still suffering it will appear to be too little, too late.
So, what about that big boy – are you going to allow him to remain the guy who did it, ran away and got away with it?
A view from the new Kailyard or, how you look over there, from over here…
(kailyard n. a genre of sentimental Scottish literature turned into effective invective comment from one Donald worth reading…)