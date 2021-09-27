Albert Einstein, the late Theoretical Physicist once stated “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”. Here in this great country of ours that is currently going through an identity crisis, do we again see Texas attempt to control the ability of a woman to abort a fetus, even in the event of rape, with the SCOTUS turning a blind eye. Florida, under an eerily similar government, will most likely ride the coattails.
Let’s take a look at the governing bodies, which are comprised of Greg Abbott (R) Governor, Ted Cruz (R) Senator, and John Cornyn (R) Senator. The common denominator of these three beyond political affiliation? All white older males. Putting their politics aside for a moment, I am not denouncing white males in government positions. For example, I believe Mr. Beto O’Rourke, a fourth-generation Irish American, is a great choice to represent Texas. What I am more concerned about is the Grand Old Party’s fascination with vaginas. They are treating this roughly two inch private area on a woman’s body as a piece of real estate, and they have some sort of eminent domain, the ability of the government to claim such real estate and it becomes their property to govern.
To be fair to the GOP (as much as they do not deserve it), white men have been attempting to control this area of anatomy as long as recorded history. A main area of the GOP’s hypocrisy is how they meld religion and politics together, thumbing their noses at the Establishment Clause, the very first clause in the Bill of Rights, that these two must be separated. We all know that their main directive is that they are trying to appeal to the Bible Belt voters in the South, which extends from Texas to the northern region of Florida. Yes, the same group that is so “deeply religious” that they accepted and seemingly worship an adulterer, rapist, and former best friend of a pedophile, all rolled into an orange hellish figure of a man.
I digress.
These extremely conservative and religious areas view abortion as the killing of a baby, hence claiming the fetus is a fully formed human, except without actually allowing that human any rights or benefits. The Bible is chock full of references regarding men controlling women’s bodies, and Genesis even describes the Almighty taking a spare bone out of the man to make the woman. You know, a rib that Adam clearly didn’t need, and presto! A fully formed woman, in all of her glory, made from a throw-away part. Let’s fast forward thousands of years to the late 1800’s, where medicine was beginning to take shape past drilling holes in heads to release demons or “cure” a headache. At this time white men with science degrees start investigating the sexuality of women much deeper, and of course staking claims of their research by naming the intimate parts of the woman after themselves! The “g-spot” was named after Dr. Ernst Grafenberg, a German Physician (he was difficult to find). The Pap Smear named after Dr. Georgios Papanikolaou, Kegel exercises named after Dr. Arnold Kegel, the fallopian tubes named after 16th century anatomist Gabriele Fallopio, and so on.
We of course had the doctors, before we could admit them having the ability to molest or purposely hurt a patient, masturbating women on tables with wooden dildos to treat “female hysteria” in patients beginning in 1869 (so glad these doctors did it for the good of science, right?). Women were not allowed in the medical field until 1821, where Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell was the very first woman to earn a medical degree in the United States. Perhaps if there were more women doctors during this time when they “discovered” the intimate areas of a woman, then maybe these areas of the woman would have been named after…women.
Throughout history, there has been the abuse of women by use of control that goes well beyond men having to brand everything with their names. What the Texas governing body is doing by prohibiting abortion rights is abusive, harmful, hypocritical, and dangerous. Women’s bodies do not stop ovulating and conceiving, even if against their will. If an abortion is necessary for them (or even if they just want one), they have every right to do what they want with their vagina and all that is attached, and will find a way to terminate the pregnancy. Whether the abortion takes place out of state, out of country, or even dangerously in their own room, they will make it happen.
We are ethically obligated and have the moral responsibility to uphold Federal law by recognizing Roe vs Wade. Until then, we should simply allow Texas women to rename men's genitalia something proper, such as penises being called the "T. Cruz", the sphincter the "Cornyn" and men's anuses the "Abbott".