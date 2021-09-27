Big Shot : Billy Joel – Ringside Report Classic Song of the Day
September 27th, 2021 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
The original The Day The Earth Stood Still or Close Encounters Of The Third Kind? These are the two choices… No ties… If you don’t like either, keep scrolling!
Any fans of this song?
Big Shot : Billy Joel - Ringside Report Classic Song of the Day https://t.co/zkmne8cp95
Eminent Domain... https://t.co/Av0cfSU2eU
@BalmMettle
BB Thoughts: Fake Patriots and Fake Patriotism! https://t.co/yMxYXIUfXQ via @YouTube
👇👇👇
#BigDirtyMoney is more relevant today than ever. White collar crime is out of control and it’s time to make the criminals pay. @jentaub is right—our democracy depends on it.
https://t.co/dSlGIS7ShM