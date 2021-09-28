Boxing critics from around the globe consider Canelo Alvarez to be the pound for pound greatest boxer on the planet. His popularity across the previous decade has grown exponentially, and he’s been a part of the most significant grossing pay-per-view bouts of all time. On November 6, 2021, a super middleweight unification contest between Canelo and Caleb Plant will occur, as the winner will become the first undisputed middleweight champion in boxing history. But can the pride of Mexico exceed the PPV buy rate record he currently owns?
31-year-old WBA (super), WBC, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will treat fans to yet another display of boxing greatness when he returns to action in November. This upcoming bout versus Caleb Plant was followed by two successful fights earlier this year. In February, Canelo defended his titles against Avni Yildirim, then claimed another championship in May when defeating Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO super middleweight title.
Canelo’s orthodox style and Mexican warrior attitude have stolen the hearts of boxing fans; his fanbase stems throughout many countries, including a significant amount of love from American fans. He can mostly be compared to Oscar de la Hoya because he owns movie star looks but possesses fight-ending power.
300k and 400k PPV buys from his previous two contests, respectively, didn’t entirely break the Mexican born superstar’s pay-per-view record. However, with such prestige surrounding the Caleb Plant unification bout, there’s an opportunity for the champ to contend with his highest PPV buys to date.
In addition to his skillset, Canelo provides some of the best-promoting skills in boxing, with an appeal that stems far beyond your traditional combat sports fan base. With the sport desperately needing star power since the departure of Floyd Mayweather, he could very well be the biggest seller in boxing today.
Live boxing odds take significant action when Canelo Alvarez is fighting, and his biggest fights have grossed well over $600 million in revenue – he’s a huge box office draw.
Mayweather Jr. vs. Canelo Alvarez
To date, the biggest fight of Canelo’s career came against “Pretty boy” Floyd; despite Mayweather taking the nod, it was an extremely narrow victory and one of the closest fights of his career.
This fight became the third highest-grossing PPV in boxing history, which should be no surprise as Floyd Mayweather helped put Canelo on the map. In 2013, Canelo wasn’t quite the superstar he is today, and the record buys this PPV holds will be challenging to overcome.
PPV Buys: 2,200,000
Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez I & II
Canelo versus GGG generated 1,300,000 PPV buys, and a controversial result that ended in a draw gave boxing promoters no choice but to set up the rubber match.
Canelo hasn’t been able to generate such high numbers since his feud with GGG, and their second fight saw a 200,000 drop in buys which still surpassed all of Canelo’s sales since.
PPV Buys: 1,300,000 / 1,100,000
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Canelo Alvarez
When Mexico vs. Mexico was marketed in a boxing showdown between Alvarez and Chavez, there was no doubt the PPV numbers were going to be high.
The fight sold 1,000,000 PPV buys but the fight itself was a complete mismatch, as Alvarez dominated the bout from start to finish.
PPV Buys: 1,000,000
Miguel Cotto vs. Canelo Alvarez
Before the historical war with GGG, Canelo and Alvarez sold a whopping 900,000 PPV buys while grossing $58,000,000.
Both fighters were well respected and experienced, with both men having more than forty professional contests.
PPV Buys: 900,000
Canelo vs. Plant Returns to Showtime Boxing
Three years and six fights since Canelo has come close to 1 million buys, the likes of Rocky Fielding, Daniel Jacobs, Sergey Kovalev, Callum Smith, Avni Yildirim, and Joe Saunders couldn’t generate half the numbers of what Canelo Alvarez PPV bouts had previously. And perhaps the power of Showtime has something to do with this fact.
The upcoming bout with Plant will signify Alvarez’s first on PPV since his majority decision victory against Gennadiy Golovkin in their 2018 middleweight rematch. Both fights with GGG delivered huge numbers, with a combined ticket sale figure of $51,533,350, alongside becoming the third and fourth largest live gates in the history of boxing in Nevada. Both fights surpassed the one million PPV buy threshold, as Canelo became the first fighter since Mayweather (2012) to headline three PPV events consecutively that sold one million or more PPV buys.
Alvarez returning to PPV is enormous for business; he has the opportunity to reignite the PPV market while making history as the first super middleweight champion in the division’s history.
Most recently, a near on-stage brawl between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant must have promoters rubbing their hands. Without the added drama, I had high expectations for Canelo to exceed the 1,000,000 buy mark, but now, we can almost guarantee the buy rate will skyrocket.