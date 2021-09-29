As “Bad” Brad responded when I showed him the article: “It’s About Time!”
Yes, indeed. It is about fucking time that the entire world jumped into the Intelligent People Of The World’s Tour Bus and tossed the bullshit into the trash, where it belongs.
Here are the fictitious items being barred:
• FLU vaccines cause infertility
• MMR Vaccine protecting the world from the measles, mumps, rubella can cause autism.
• Channels belonging to anti-vaxers contributing to the world wide confusion regarding vaccines, including channels belonging to Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Joseph Mercola.
• German language channels breaching Covid Info Policies. These were deleted.
A presser released by Mercola’s website said: “We are united across the world, we will not live in fear, we will stand together and restore our freedoms.” Ironically, we confirmed vaxxed folks, could say the exact same thing from a scientific standpoint.
This solution was installed after these massive conglomerates, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, What’s App, YouTube, et al, have come under fire by the world’s informed, for allowing this bullshit to destroy so many lives and families around the world.
Of course the “Baddies” of the planet, i.e., Russia, are threatening to ban you tube for not allowing their platform to be used to spread misinformation.
Fuck These MF’s! Blast them back to using two cans tied to a string. Delete their platforms. Silence their misleading voices and let’s kick all these sukkas to the curb.
My higher self says: Oh, Janet, pray for them. They need love and light. Of course, the little demon copping a ride on my left shoulder wearing her Harley Boots n helmet says: BURN’EM all to hell, JG.
I agree!
Catch y’all on the flip.
Brightest regards,
JG )O(