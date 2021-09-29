Recommended reading by Carolina Valladares
Read the full Science Alert article HERE.
Recommended reading by Carolina Valladares
Read the full Science Alert article HERE.
Comments are closed.
@GuanellaLou 👍
@BadBradRSR oh geez....hmmm🤔
I'm thinking 6th grade.... 1977
@jaghausbrowns Can’t do anything with that link…
@wally_scott007 👍
@BadBradRSR Not a bottle but did put a message in a balloon and released it for a class project in elementary school (in Santa Rosa Ca). Someone got it 100 miles away in Sacramento Calif and called the school to let us know!