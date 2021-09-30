Saturday 25th September 2021, the night the boxing world was turned upside down and the night in which the heavyweight landscape was changed beyond recognition, as Anthony Joshua can no longer call himself a champion of the world.
The reason he can no longer call himself a world champion is because he lost on points to Oleksandr Usyk and with the Ukrainian stepping up from the cruiserweight class, this was not an outcome that many would have expected.
However, when it comes to the ‘sweet science’, each man in the ring always has a fighter’s chance of victory and although Usyk was certainly the underdog going into the fight, he was a worthy champion by the end of it.
Going into the fight itself, the betting lines saw Joshua as the overwhelming favorite at odds of -140 and with the former Olympic gold medal winner boxing in front of a partisan and sell out crowd, this was considered as nothing more than a roadblock along the way.
A roadblock that if cleared as expected, would then increase the possibility of an eventual “Battle of Britain” with Tyson Fury watching at home in Manchester, he would not have believed what unfolded before him.
Because during the 12 rounds of pugilistic warfare at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Joshua never really commanded the ring in the same manner of his victory over Andy Ruiz Jr and although Usyk was a man who previously fought at cruiserweight, he certainly did not show it.
Of course, when someone makes the step up of that kind, there are always questions as to whether or not they will have enough energy in the tank to go the distance or will they expend too much too early and run out of steam.
Something that may have looked the case within the middle portion of this duel with Joshua and after the first 10 rounds, it would be hard to argue against either fighter earning five rounds of dominance for themselves.
A scenario which set the stage very nicely for the final six minutes of battle and Usyk finding a second wind in his heavy lungs, he unleashed a fury of his own – one that left the then WBO, WBA and IBO champion absolutely stunned.
Stunned to the point where he did well to even finish the fight and with the scorecards then subsequently announced, finishing the fight hardly seemed worth the effort at that very moment in time.
Because at that moment in time, a new champion of the heavyweight realm was announced and with a new king in town, it means a new dealmaker will find himself at the head of the negotiating table next month.
A table that will see him seated with either Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder and with these two men going to war in the third part of the incredible trilogy, the winner will then look to become the undisputed champion of the division.
Which means, there is something of a fork in the road and with one British fighter recently adding a loss to their overall fight record, Fury will be hoping that he avoids collecting a first career blot for himself.
If he manages to put away what has been a constant thorn in his side, once and for all, then he will bring his WBC heavyweight title to the table and although his compatriot struggled to master Usyk, you get the feeling the 33-year-old would not have the same problems.
Of course, things could go completely the other way and if the man known as ‘The Bronze Bomber’ comes out on top in Nevada next month, then the prospect of Usyk vs Wilder for every heavyweight belt then appears from almost nowhere.
If that proves to be the case, then an all-British fight could still materialize. However, it would come with a rather large caveat and that is the fact that neither of the two men involved would possess a heavyweight belt between them.
Something that would at least sell from a domestic point of view but would also have many fans and pundits alike believing that something was missing from such a titanic duel and therefore, it needs a prize on offer for it to truly mean something.
Then again, there could be another fork in this never-ending road and one that comes in the form of the planned rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, one that may mean that the negotiating cannot take place until after this fight concludes.
With the rematch clause being activated, the Watford-born fighter will now have to win his titles back on foreign soil for a second time and if this can be achieved, then the complexion of the heavyweight boxing landscape will then change once more.