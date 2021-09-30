An integral piece of the American landscape are multi-family units, which house those ranging from the struggling $7.25/hr. laborers in a converted attic space to the wealthy penthouses in the center of Manhattan.
For many, renting is a stepping stone in the hopes of the “American Dream” of owning real estate. For others, there is the luxury of leasing without the impending repairs and responsibilities of home ownership. For whatever reason, more U.S. households are renting now more than any other point in the last 50 years, approaching the previous record or 37.0% set in 1965.
When COVID-19 entered our lives like a deadly invisible hurricane, it became quickly apparent that our way of life was coming to a screeching halt. The livelihood of many no longer existed; service industry was hit perhaps the hardest, as the restaurants, bars, clubs, malls, etc. were severely impacted, with many stores closed and others likely to follow their lead in the near future. The engine behind these once flourishing stores were their workers. Already typically underpaid, working paycheck to paycheck was always just what they knew. A staggering 63% of households didn’t have enough savings to cover a $500 emergency before COVID. The minute their place of employment closed, the impact was immediate. Most reverted to a place they never dreamed of—their needs of food, medicine and shelter were at stake. At this point, forget about home ownership, a large percentage of our citizens were looking at survival due to the possible lack of basic needs in their lives, sans the deadly virus also knocking at their doors.
Under the Trump administration, there was a now-expired Federal- level eviction moratorium put in place September, 2020, a full six months after the virus took hold, to halt evictions citing “the risk to public health”, issued under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act. There were certain guidelines that a renter had to meet to qualify (such as not earning above $99,000/yr.) and tenants could not be evicted for financial reasons, although they could be evicted for other matters (i.e. physical threat to neighbors). Even if a tenant could be evicted for other serious infractions, the landlords had an uphill battle, considering the circuit court system is beyond flooded with lawsuits for many months or years to come due to the previous worldwide shutdown.
Although the moratorium protected tenants from losing their housing, the moratorium did not halt the landlord’s mortgage payments. In fact, when the moratorium was initially issued, the protection for mortgages simply did not exist. A large multi-family unit owner may survive if a few units were unable to pay rent in their 40 unit complex, however the landlord that purchased a duplex and used the rental payment from their upstairs renter for their mortgage payment was simply out of luck. This lack of foresight hit those smaller earners the hardest, and the lack of language and detail in the order also allowed abuse of the system by some renters, as well. Of the 6.2 million rental units in the United States, the two-to-four unit buildings account for 13% of all of the rental units. Average rent for these units is $940/mo. (per 2018 American Community Survey). Even one non-paying customer would leave the building owner vulnerable.
There were extensions to this order by the Biden Administration, and the most recent freeze issued by the CDC in August, 2021, that was to cover renters through October 31st, 2021 was overturned by SCOTUS by a 5-4 ruling. If and when such a situation arises in our lifetime, we can only hope there would be a better system in place that would resolve renter and landlord financial burdens during such a catastrophic event. As George Santayana has said, “Those that cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”.Contact the Feature Writers