By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
UK – biggest and most notable
Matchroom did what they do best last Saturday the 25th of September at the ground of London soccer giant, Tottenham Hotspur, when they provided us with an evening combining all the elements of a sporting classic – and upset, major controversy, along with pomp and ceremony.
It was an evening when the UK paid host to the IBF, WBO, WBA, IBO heavyweight battle between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. The whole world of heavyweight boxing in 2021 was thrown upside down as the master boxer from the Ukraine did what he does best – come into your backyard and steal your trinkets. Oleksandr Usyk provided a masterclass at the highest level.
Joshua was out of sorts, boxed badly and found a barrel load of spanners to throw into the works. Joshua threw nothing else of value, was fighting the wrong fight, was ever gracious in defeat and is unlikely to be fighting for the undisputed title any time soon.
There shall be a rematch and if he boxes the way he did, Joshua shall win nothing. He did not use his height, didn’t use his physique and gained no advantage by bizarrely refusing to utilize any of his advantages.
It was a horrendous performance.
Joshua was warned. Derrick Chisora told him. Tony Bellew told him. And during the fight his corner did not tell him or reinforce the warnings. There was little urgency and no panic when all around were panicking on his behalf. The wilderness is not big enough to hide him, but Joshua is facing oblivion if he cannot beat Usyk in the rematch.
Next up is Fury/Wilder III next week. Can it become even more complex?
Under the radar
With the shock to come, the controversy had already happened. On the undercard, lightweight Campbell Hatton on the same night, at the same place, on Saturday the 25th of September, got his 4th professional win in the shadow of father Ricky and Uncle Mathew who were in his corner. Both are highly experienced fighters and will know that this Hatton lost that fight.
Spaniard, Sonni Martinez outfought Hatton throughout the contest but did not have his hand raised. It was daylight robbery. The younger Hatton has used social media to address the result, but the fact is that Hatton’s name is insufficient to guarantee success beyond this level. He needs careful building. What he did prove was that he is no Connor Benn or at least not yet.
International – most intriguing
Finally, also from the Joshua/Usyk card on Saturday the 25th of September, welterweight Florian Marku beat Maxim Prodan fair and square for the IBF international belt. It was a fantastic grudge match which ended with the pomp and ceremony of the Albanian with great skills continuing his phenomenal rise. Just where it will end is anyone’s guess but what a journey, we are going to go on…
International headline in the UK
There was nothing much out there as all UK focus was on London and Anthony Joshua…
Fast Forward – the week to come
UK – biggest and most notable
This Saturday the 2nd of October, in Wembley, we have the return of Chris Eubank Jr. We have had the rise of Connor Benn, the shaky progress of Campbell Hatton and now we return to the strut of a Eubank. He was due to face Sven Elbir to get his name back out there, however Elbir has tested positive for COVID-19, so a late replacement was needed. In has come Anatoli Muratov who is ranked number 7 by the WBA. Elbir was an underwhelming opponent – a late replacement could make it a lot more interesting. This is Sky Sports getting back on their game – having had Joshua/Usyk last week, they have provided us with the headliner being Eubank Jr. We can cope with it, but they need to up their game a bit, if they are to retain their place amongst the elite boxing broadcasters.
Under the radar
The night before, on Friday the 1st of October, the charm of heavyweight Dave Allen returns as he continues his comeback in London in a six fight bill. Allen is back for a laugh and may well crown it all off with a battle for a British title but his real reason for fighting or so he says is to get the fighters he is managing onto the card and get them fights. Working so far… though even this late in the week he is still waiting for an opponent.
International – most intriguing
Also on Friday the 1st of October, in Lombardi, Italy, lightweight Francesco Patera takes on Devis Boschiero for the WBO intercontinental crown. It is not the headliner but, broadcast live on DAZN as part of Matchroom Italy, it is a cracking contest. There should certainly be plenty of eyes on the prize as Eddie Hearn and Matchroom are continuing their attempt for boxing world domination.
It is the fourth time this fight has been rescheduled as former two-time European champion, Patera, will finally get his chance – the last time he was suffering from COVID. British fans know Patera from when he beat Newcastle’s Lewis Ritson, in Newcastle, so there shall be more than a few UK fans hoping to see him rise in this tough division. Patera is suggesting it shall be a stoppage win… We cannot wait to see if it is!
International headline in the UK
The night afterwards, on Saturday the 2nd of October, the EBU welterweight fight is heating up between Russian David Avanesyan and Liam Williams. Also at Wembley, this looks like a terrific battle as an undercard favorite for the Eubank masterclass to follow, however Avanesyan has been lauded as a future world level contender. There is a lot of hype, with a lot of substance, so the headlines after the event may be more about Avanesyan than the true headline act. Williams is never lacking in confidence and this time is no different, so a true barnstorming scrap is expected.
Mentioned in dispatches…
On Saturday the 2nd of October, Wembley’s undercard has bantamweight Ebonie Jones making her debut against Bec Connolly, who was recently in with Ebanie Bridges, cruiserweight Steven Ward who was the first to competitively test the Mountain, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson in a boxing match returns…
Future History – and the week to follow…
UK – biggest and most notable
Saturday 9th October
The super welterweight non-title fight that sees two big names in Liverpool face off against each other as Liam Smith – one of the famous four Smiths – takes on Anthony Fowler.
Under the radar
Saturday 9th October
Former contender, and previously highly touted super welterweight, Ted Cheeseman is looking for redemption in a British title fight which should be tough, against Troy Williamson.
International – most intriguing
Saturday 9th October
It’s Las Vegas. It’s Tyson Fury. And it is now, the only British heavyweight world champion, making it a trilogy against the former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder. After the Joshua defeat, we are now staring down the barrel of a massive night to show the class and the ability of Mr. Fury. Will he get caught or shall we just see the King, take his next step to the glory at its highest?
International headline in the UK
Saturday 9th October
In Magdeburg, Germany, the IBO light heavyweight title fight is between Robin Krasniqi and Dominic Boesel. This has a lot of interest for the likes of Callum Smith who has just joined the division though he shall be looking at the bigger belts…
Mentioned in dispatches…
Saturday 9th October
On the undercard in Las Vegas, we have the WBC continental heavyweight fight between Efe Ajagba and Frank Sanchez that is attracting huge amounts of attention. At Wembley, lightweight Natasha Jonas is back whilst WBA world champion Shannon Courtenay defends against Jamie Mitchell. In Birmingham, on the same night, light heavyweight Callum Johnson is in for the WBO Global belt, the Commonwealth and British welterweight fight is between Ekow Essuman and Danny Ball whilst the EBU, Commonwealth and British belts are on the line in the fight at super bantamweight between Brad Foster and Jason Cunningham. There are 65 other contests, Friday to Sunday throughout the rest of the UK!Contact the Feature Writers