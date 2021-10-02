I don’t fit in that box I just seen you fold
I don’t fit your clay cast or your gray mold
Yes, I dance to the beat of my own drum
This particular taste ain’t for everyone
A pretzel’s life is not the life for me
To contort myself for some else’s sanity
NOPE don’t think so I like being unique
Even though it sometimes makes me an outcast or freak
I’d rather be me; to myself I must be true
I think I’d look pretty silly if I tried to be you
I can’t imagine a lion trying to be like a fox
So, no need to keep folding I won’t fit in that box