Recommended reading by Carolina Valladares
Read the full Eater.com article HERE.
Comments are closed.
@cooltxchick @BadBradRSR Brilliant as always Ty. 💗💗💗
@WATUPWITDAT4 You're welcome... It's very cool to meet military people who like me, can't stand Trump, know that January 6th was a fucking insurrection and that if you are Vet supporting Trump still, well, you too are a traitor!
@BadBradRSR Thank your for the dialouge. It is truly a honor from someone who is admired by so many. 💝
@Stephenheid 🤣😂