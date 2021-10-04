When I started getting ready for the March for Women’s Rights on Oct 2, I found myself questioning if we would get the kind of national support and participation we need right now to send a message. One so powerful and strong that it could not be dismissed or ignored. But I pushed the negative thinking aside, with any fears or apprehension. Put on my ripped jeans, Johnny Cash tee, and comfortable tennis sneakers. I found myself getting emotional. I couldn’t articulate why. I just knew that something was going on inside of me that I had never felt before.
I picked up Michael and off we went. An exact location wasn’t given, I imagine to protect the route from those who may show up in counter protest. Lots of young children were present, so safety was paramount. The line of Sheriff’s vehicles let us know we were going in the right direction. Then we began to see people with t-shirts and signs trickling in, So we followed them. A table representing Planned Parenthood was in the front, directing marchers, and letting us know where we would start.
All of a sudden, there were people everywhere. The energy was amazing and I knew without a doubt that I was right where I needed to be. It was time to meet the moment and do more than talk the talk, but time to walk the walk.
Lots of security was on hand for our safety. Organizers were placed throughout the crowd to make sure we all stayed on the path and with the group. At any point if anyone felt unsafe or uncomfortable, they would be there to help escort them from the area. I hadn’t even thought about counter-protesters. I’ve had experiences with anti-abortion groups and they are not a nice bunch. But I could care less. Bring it on. I was ready.
Xochitl Rodriguez planned the event. She represents Planned Parenthood of El Paso. It is where I get my birth control. I was one of the first clients they had when their doors opened a couple years ago. She is dedicated to protecting the rights of women. Hearing her speak made me incredibly emotional. I couldn’t stop the tears. I looked around at the young people and I just kept thinking ‘this is their future’. As I looked at the older women in the crowd, all I could think was ‘this is their past.’ Those old enough to remember life before Roe. I wondered how many of the women are, or knew someone who is a survivor of a back alley, or clothes hanger abortion. In that moment, I felt a pain inside at the thought of what that type of fear and desperation would feel like. And how heartbreaking it must be for them to be back here.
There were many in the LGBTQ community who came in support. Including my best friends Michael, who is gay, and Cici who is transgender. Cici was especially emotional because the same Planned Parenthood that I go and who sponsored the event, is where she goes to get the hormones that are helping her in her transition. It took a long time for her to finally get on the hormones. It’s the only PP in El Paso. The nearest one is almost five hours away in Albuquerque, NM. So the defunding and attempted elimination of Planned Parenthood would leave multiple communities without much needed reproductive health care access.
El Paso has very few providers, and has always been a bit of an abortion desert. Inconsistency among providers, coupled with those not wanting to deal with new rules and regulations through the years that but barriers up to providing abortion care, have just stopped all together.
After making the mile long walk along the freeway right next to the TX//MX border (to show unity with our sisters in Mexico). Walking under the bridge and seeing the ‘Bienvenidos a Mexico’ sign through the steel reinforced fence and barbed wire, was very powerful. Just steps away in Juarez thousands of women have disappeared over the years and hundreds found dead. SB 8 sets a terrible example for those oppressing women around the world. If we, the supposed beacon for freedom and democracy amount to little more than Taliban style treatment of our women, what hope do they have?
We marched, we chanted. And when we got to our destination at Delta Park, there were booths set up with resources for both women and men. Information on birth control, free condoms. Packets with information on places to help those struggling with where to go, no questions asked. Breaking down the barriers between them and assistance.
Westfund.org is the only organization in El Paso that assists women pay for an abortion. They also find providers, even if they aren’t in the city.
County Commissioner Bill Stout, local politician and advocate for women’s and LGBTQ+ rights Susie Byrd, showed up. As well as two Congresspeople representing El Paso. They worked a voter registration booth.
Poets, speakers, musicians. All female. All representing women. Our presence. Our existence. Our strength. Everyone in attendance has their own story, and what this new law means to them personally. It was reflected in the emotional testimonies spoken through tears.
Our voices matter and we will do everything we can to insure those voices are heard. Loud and clear. We will not give up. We cannot. Not now, not ever!
I am forever changed by the experience. My focus and my desire to do anything and everything I can to keep pushing forward. To keep fighting for everyone oppressed and marginalized. Their voices silenced. I will be your voice. Speak up and speak out for all those still fighting for the strength to do so themselves. You are not alone. I will be by your side. Always!
